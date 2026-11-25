Four personnel of the Edo State Security Corps have been arrested for allegedly leaking information about police movements and operations to suspected cultists in Adolor area of Benin City.The suspects, identified as Gideon Acher, Tony Oahiale and Culture Uzo, were arrested after police operatives discovered that information about their movements and actions had allegedly been leaked to suspected cultists.

Spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this while parading suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

Ikoedem said the police were surprised that details of their operations had been leaked, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of the security personnel.

She also disclosed that a separate operation led to the arrest of 10 suspected members of the Aye Axe cult group during an alleged initiation exercise.

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Other suspects paraded included four suspected kidnappers and a suspected armed robber arrested in Ugiokhuen Community.

According to Ikoedem, the four suspected kidnappers were arrested following the rescue of two victims, Yakubu Ibrahim and Abdullahi Mohammed, who were freed unhurt during an intensive bush-combing operation at Ikakumoh/Ayaran Forest.

She said, "These arrests underscore the Command's determination to sustain pressure on criminal elements and ensure the safety of residents.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, reiterates the Command's resolve to dismantle criminal networks and bring perpetrators to justice."

The police spokesperson said the commissioner commended the officers involved in the operations for their courage and professionalism, while appreciating members of the public for providing timely information and supporting security efforts.

She urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities, stressing that the security of Edo State remained a collective responsibility.