A total of 157 Nigerians are facing imminent deportation from the United States, following an additional 24 names that were announced on Monday, November 23, 2026 by US authorities on the official website of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Although the US authorities have not set a specific date for their deportation, LEADERSHIP has consistently reported the listing of these Nigerians who were indicted for multiple offences ranging from fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, and child cruelty.

The number in recent weeks surged to 157 as of Monday but there are indications that more Nigerians are being arrested which could make the number bigger in the coming days.

The DHS has described the Nigerians as having committed the "Worst of the worst crimes" which underscored the extent the US agency such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has gone in arresting foreign nationals over serious criminal activities and trying to evict them from the United States.

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The list, which identifies the individuals by their Nigerian origin, also includes offences such as mail fraud, wire fraud, impersonation, forgery, assault and weapons-related crimes.

The listed Nigerians included Emmanuel Omowaiye, arrested in Richmond, Texas, over mail fraud; Laurene Onwuka, arrested in Chantilly, Virginia, over fraud by impersonation; and Olusegun Shonekan, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, over wire fraud.

Others included Olusegun Olaseni, arrested in Greencastle, Indiana, over the sale of amphetamine; Peter Ude, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud; and Newton Jemide, arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey, over wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud.

Also on the list are Shedrack Umukoro, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering; Olasoji Akinbode, arrested in Kearny, New Jersey, over fraud by impersonation; and Oluwatosin Afolabi, arrested in Conroe, Texas, over fraud.

The authorities also listed Alameen Adetunji Tokosi, arrested in Chicago, Illinois, over heroin possession, and Joshua Ipoade, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud.

Another Nigerian, Michael Orji, arrested in Oxford, Wisconsin, was listed for weapons-related offences, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false citizenship and money laundering.

Another set of Nigerians in the list included Ahmadu Apooyin, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, over a cocaine-related offence; Teslim Kiriji, arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering; and Onomen Uduebor, arrested in Seattle, Washington, over identity theft.

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Others were Charles Ochi and Daniel Eta, arrested in White Deer, Pennsylvania, over money laundering and wire fraud, respectively.

Ifeanyi Ibennah, arrested in Tampa, Florida, was listed over cruelty towards a child, while Kazeem Runsewe, arrested in Thomson, Illinois, and Fatiu Lawal, arrested in Lompoc, California, were listed over wire fraud.

The list further included Justin Akubueze, arrested in Orem, Utah, over money laundering; Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo, arrested in Orlando, Florida, over larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property; Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi, arrested in Alden, New York, over assault; and Bright Eigbedion, arrested in Lompoc, California, over money laundering.

In the last couple of months, the US has intensified efforts to crack down on foreign nationals involved in crimes as part of measures introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump to remove foreign nationals involved in serious criminal activities from the United States.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is fulfilling President Trump's promise to remove the worst of the worst criminal aliens from the United States.

"This page highlights criminal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who are being removed after engaging in serious criminal activity, including drug and weapons offences, violent crimes including rape and murder, fraud, and the misuse or theft of public benefits," a statement from the website said.