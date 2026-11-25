Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have reclaimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title they won on the pitch but lost to Morocco in the boardroom.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final but the trophy was taken away and given to hosts Morocco by the Appeals Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Dissatisfied with that decision, Senegal appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland to adjudicate on the matter.

CAS yesterday ruled in favour of Senegal, overturning the CAF Appeal Board's decision and reinstated the original ruling of its Disciplinary Board.

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CAS said on its official statement yesterday: "The result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal)."

It also ruled that the decision of the final referee (Jean-Jacques Ndala of DR Congo) to restart the match after Senegal players walked off the pitch for 15 minutes but returned to allow Morocco play the disputed penalty which the Atlas Lions lost, was final.

"After examining the arguments of the parties, the arbitral tribunal considered that the referee's decision to restart the match or to stop it definitively falls within his sole discretion. By blowing the whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for restarting the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again and both expressed their will to resume," the decision read in part.

In its reaction yesterday, CAF said it respects the ruling of CAS that awarded the 2025 AFCON to Senegal and it will go ahead to implement this.

In an official statement, CAF said: "CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it."

The African football governing body restated the CAS ruling that the decision of the CAF Appeal Board, which awarded Morocco the championship, has been set aside and that the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board that favoured Senegal is confirmed.

But Morocco that is at the centre of the bizarre decision rejected the ruling, insisting that it will challenge the decision of the CAS to award the 2025 AFCON to Senegal.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) stated: "The FRMF affirms its determination to pursue every legal recourse available to it to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

In an official statement, the RMFF further denounces the fact that its request concerning potential breaches of the integrity and credibility of the arbitration proceedings was not taken into consideration.

RMFF alleges that contact took place between German arbitrator, Ulrich Haas, and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, just 48 hours before the verdict was announced

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It also regrets that the CAS did not take into account the position of FIFA and the IFAB regarding players leaving the pitch without the referee's permission.

That position that the centre referee should have blown the whistle to indicate end of the match the moment Senegal walked off the field in protest over a dubious penalty award and Morocco declared winners, failed to hold as both teams agreed to resume play after the 15 minutes break. The position of the centre referee was final.