Addis Abeba — This commentary examines the landmark decision rendered by the Federal High Court of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia's Lideta 1st Administrative Procedure Bench in Getnet Kefelegn Mulatu et al. v. Ministry of Finance on 26 November, 2026. The litigation centered on the validity of Value Added Tax (VAT) Registration Directive No. 1104/20125, which the Ministry of Finance promulgated to compel professional service providers, specifically legal practitioners, to register for VAT regardless of whether they met the legislative annual turnover threshold set by enabling legislation.

Analyzing the interaction between VAT Proclamation No. 1341/2024 and the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020, this commentary explores the theoretical and practical dimensions of administrative ultra vires, the hierarchy of legal norms, procedural due process, and the separation of powers within the growing constitutional democracy. By employing comparative jurisprudence and administrative legal theory, the analysis argues that the judiciary's partial invalidation of the directive represents an indispensable safeguard against executive overreach and arbitrary bureaucratic taxation.

The conceptual framework

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The modern administrative state operates in perpetual tension between administrative efficiency and constitutional accountability. In developing economies undergoing rapid fiscal and regulatory restructuring, executive agencies frequently encounter statutory lacunae, revenue shortfalls, and systemic collection bottlenecks. To address these challenges, governments often delegate expansive rule-making powers to ministries and regulatory authorities. However, this delegation creates inherent risks of bureaucratic encroachment upon legislative prerogatives and individual rights.

Ethiopia's Federal High Court decision in Getnet Kefelegn Mulatu et al. v. Ministry of Finance provides an exceptional case study in judicial oversight, illustrating how courts police the boundaries between enabling parliamentary legislation and secondary executive directives promulgated through delegated authority. From the perspective of administrative law scholarship, the core controversy revolves around the legal status of delegated legislation and the doctrine of legal hierarchy. Thinkers such as Hans Kelsen and H.L.A. Hart have long emphasized that a legal order is a tiered system of norms wherein a lower norm derives its validity from a higher norm and cannot lawfully contradict or expand upon it. When the Ministry of Finance promulgated Directive No. 1104/2020, it sought to capture professional service providers within the VAT net to mitigate revenue losses stemming from reforms in the turnover tax regime. Nevertheless, in doing so, the executive branch collided directly with the explicit legislative limits established by the House of Peoples' Representatives in VAT Proclamation No. 1341/2024.

The facts of the litigation

The factual background of the dispute illuminates the clash between fiscal policy implementation and statutory compliance. Eight individual applicants, comprising practicing attorneys and legal consultants, filed a petition for judicial review under the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020, challenging the legality of VAT Registration Directive No. 1104/2025. The applicants contended that the Ministry of Finance had exceeded its statutory authority by enacting a directive that obliterated the mandatory 2,000,000 birr annual turnover threshold established under Article 12(1) of VAT Proclamation No. 1341/2016 for compulsory VAT registration.

To fully appreciate the dispute's gravity, one must examine the statutory framework governing value-added taxation and administrative procedures in Ethiopia. VAT Proclamation No. 1341/2024 serves as the primary legislative framework governing consumption taxation. Article 12(1) and 12(2) of the Proclamation require a person to register for VAT if they make taxable transactions and the total value of those taxable supplies exceeds 2,000,000 ETB over any 12 months. This monetary ceiling acts as the cornerstone of the VAT registration criteria, designed to shield micro and small enterprises from disproportionate administrative and compliance burdens.

Furthermore, Article 12(2) provides that, in addition to the primary threshold, the Minister may by directive determine other taxable supply thresholds or registration obligations. The respondent defended the directive by arguing that professional service providers such as lawyers possess sophisticated bookkeeping capabilities, function naturally as withholding agents for consumption taxes, and should be brought into the VAT system irrespective of turnover to close revenue gaps and maintain fiscal coordination between federal and regional governments. Furthermore, it invoked Article 11(1) of the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation, claiming that urgent public revenue considerations justified bypassing standard public notice and stakeholder consultation procedures.

Judicial review on the legality of the directive

In examining the petition, the Federal High Court structured its legal reasoning around three core issues of administrative law. Firstly, the Court addressed whether the Ministry of Finance acted ultra vires by enacting a directive that created an entirely separate, occupation-based compulsory registration criterion for sub-threshold professional earners. Secondly, the Court analyzed whether the directive violated the hierarchy of laws by contradicting the explicit monetary thresholds outlined in VAT Proclamation No. 1341/2024. Thirdly, the Court examined whether the respondent complied with the mandatory procedural requirements, public notice mandates, and stakeholder consultation protocols codified under Articles 7 through 10 of the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020.

An executive agency cannot amend through administrative fiat what the legislature has meticulously crafted through parliamentary debate."

Applying the governing legal rules, the Court established that primary legislation enacted by Parliament reigns supreme over administrative directives. Interpreting Article 12(2) of Proclamation No. 1341/2024, the judiciary held that the delegated power to determine "other taxable supply amounts" refers strictly to adjusting or modifying the monetary threshold itself (raising or lowering the financial cap), rather than granting the executive carte blanche to abandon the turnover concept entirely and invent new, non-statutory registration categories based on professional status. Consequently, the directive directly contravened the parent proclamation, which explicitly exempted taxpayers earning below 2,000,000 birr from compulsory registration according to the court's reasoning.

Moreover, the Court rejected the Ministry's attempt to bypass procedural rulemaking under the emergency exceptions of Article 11(1), emphasizing that the agency failed to produce the mandatory written justification statement required by Article 11(2) to prove that public consultation would inflict irreversible damage.

Concluding its analysis, the Court held that Directive No. 1104/2025 was legally defective on multiple grounds, including that it exceeded delegated authority (ultra vires), breached the hierarchy of norms, and violated mandatory administrative rulemaking procedures. Invoking Article 56(2) of the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020, the Court issued a decisive order partially invalidating and setting aside the specific provisions of the directive applicable to lawyers.

Evaluation of the Court's reasoning

The Federal High Court's decision represents a sophisticated and robust defense of the rule of law in executive rulemaking. Firstly, the Court's application of the ultra vires doctrine aligns with classical public law theories regarding delegated legislation. In administrative law scholarship, delegation is treated as an agency relationship between the legislature (the principal) and the executive organ (the delegate). The delegate possesses no inherent legislative power; its authority is strictly limited to the blessing of the enabling legislation. When the Ministry of Finance attempted to use a ministerial directive to impose mandatory VAT registration on professionals earning under two million birr, it fundamentally altered the substantive scope of the parent Act. As administrative law scholars have frequently observed, an executive agency cannot amend through administrative fiat what the legislature has meticulously crafted through parliamentary debate.

Secondly, the Court's treatment of the hierarchy of norms deserves profound commendation. In jurisdictions with codified administrative procedure laws, the temptation for executive agencies to legislate through internal directives, circulars, and guidelines is a persistent institutional hazard. Directives are intended to provide operational clarity, procedural guidelines, and technical enforcement mechanisms for primary statutes, not to create novel substantive obligations or criminal and/or financial liabilities that Parliament omitted. By firmly asserting that a tertiary legal instrument cannot contradict primary legislation, the Court reinforced structural predictability and legal certainty, which are indispensable pillars of a modern market economy.

Thirdly, the Court's rigorous enforcement of procedural due process under the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020 marks a watershed moment in Ethiopian legal history. For many years, administrative rulemaking in Ethiopia suffered from opacity, fragmentation, and a lack of institutionalized public participation. Proclamation No. 1183/2020 was enacted precisely to cure these systemic defects by mandating registries, public notices, written commentaries, and stakeholder discussion forums before directive enactment. The Ministry of Finance's casual invocation of emergency exemptions to bypass these requirements exemplifies bureaucratic resistance to transparency. By demanding strict adherence to the evidentiary burden under Article 11(2), the Court signaled that administrative convenience does not constitute a legal substitute for statutory compliance.

Perspectives on delegated taxation and professional regulation

To contextualize the High Court's stance, it is instructive to examine how comparative legal systems handle executive rulemaking in taxation and professional services. In comparative administrative law, tax statutes are subjected to strict canons of statutory interpretation. The ancient common law maxim nullum tributum sine lege (no tax without law) dictates that the state cannot levy taxes, expand tax bases, or impose compulsory collection duties without explicit, unambiguous parliamentary authorization. Courts in common law jurisdictions, such as the United States Supreme Court and the UK Supreme Court, routinely apply the major questions doctrine or strict statutory construction to invalidate executive regulations that attempt to introduce major economic or fiscal obligations not explicitly authorized by statute.

Similarly, in civil law systems influenced by French administrative jurisprudence (droit administratif), the principle of legality (principe de légalité) requires that any administrative act impinging upon the rights, property, or financial obligations of citizens must find its direct source in a parliamentary enactment. When applied to professional service providers, comparative tax jurisprudence recognizes that while governments possess legitimate policy interests in closing tax gaps, singling out specific professions (such as lawyers, accountants, or medical practitioners) for disparate regulatory burdens must rest upon explicit statutory classifications rather than sweeping administrative discretion. The Federal High Court's ruling resonates deeply with these comparative principles, affirming that fiscal federalism and revenue enhancement cannot be pursued through ultra vires regulatory shortcuts.

Implications for Ethiopia's fiscal governance and corporate practice

The ramifications of this judicial decision extend far beyond the immediate interests of the litigating attorneys, carrying profound implications for Ethiopian fiscal governance, administrative compliance, and corporate legal practice.

Firstly, the judgment acts as a vital institutional check against executive overreach in revenue administration. As the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Revenue continually seek innovative mechanisms to broaden the tax base and meet ambitious national revenue targets, they must operate strictly within the boundaries defined by parliamentary proclamations.

Administrative convenience does not constitute a legal substitute for statutory compliance."

Secondly, the decision reinforces the practical efficacy of the Federal Administrative Procedure Proclamation No. 1183/2020. Ever since the enactment of Proclamation No. 1183/2020, legal scholars and practitioners have monitored whether the judiciary would possess the institutional courage and technical capacity to robustly enforce its provisions against powerful executive agencies. By successfully invalidating a core revenue directive for procedural and substantive non-compliance, the judiciary has demonstrated that Proclamation No. 1183/2020 is a living, enforceable constitutional shield rather than a toothless legislative declaration. This judicial firmness encourages corporate entities, trade associations, and professional bodies to actively challenge arbitrary administrative circulars through formal judicial review.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thirdly, the ruling promotes macroeconomic predictability and tax certainty. Taxpayers and commercial enterprises require stable, predictable legal frameworks to calculate financial obligations, negotiate contracts, and manage cash flows. When executive organs issue sudden directives that override statutory thresholds, it engenders regulatory uncertainty, undermines investor confidence, and strains the relationship between the state and the taxpaying public. By upholding the statutory threshold, the Court protected micro, small, and medium-sized professional practices from crippling compliance costs, allowing them to focus on service delivery and economic growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Federal High Court's decision in Getnet Kefelegn Mulatu et al. v. Ministry of Finance represents an important milestone in the consolidation of Ethiopian administrative law and judicial review. By rigorously applying the doctrines of ultra vires, legal hierarchy, and mandatory procedural compliance under Proclamation No. 1183/2020, the judiciary reaffirmed that executive agencies are subject to the rule of law. The partial invalidation of VAT Registration Directive No. 1104/2025 protects professional service providers from arbitrary regulatory burdens and reinforces the sanctity of parliamentary legislation.

Building upon the foundations of this judicial precedent, several forward-looking recommendations are warranted to strengthen Ethiopian administrative and fiscal governance.

Firstly, executive organs, particularly the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Justice, must institutionalize rigorous internal compliance mechanisms to ensure that all draft directives undergo exhaustive statutory alignment checks and mandatory public consultation protocols before promulgation.

Secondly, the House of Peoples' Representatives should enhance its oversight committees to monitor executive rulemaking, ensuring that delegated legislation remains faithful to parliamentary intent.

Thirdly, legal training institutions and judicial academies must continue cultivating specialized administrative law jurisprudence, equipping judges with the doctrinal tools necessary to navigate complex economic and fiscal litigation.

Through such holistic institutional reforms, Ethiopia can successfully harmonize the imperatives of effective state revenue mobilization with the unyielding demands of constitutional democracy and the rule of law. AS

Editor's Note: Hassen Mama Muse is an attorney and consultant at law based in Addis Abeba. He can be contacted at hassenmama@gmail.com