Addis Abeba — Ethiopia and Djibouti have discussed improving port productivity, transport corridor efficiency and trade facilitation, as the two countries seek to strengthen the logistics network underpinning Ethiopia's dependence on Djibouti for international maritime trade.

The discussions took place on 22 November 2026 when Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) Chairman Omar Hadi received Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti Legesse Tulu Adera and a delegation of embassy officials at the Red Sea World Centre.

According to the DPFZA, the meeting focused on improving ship-to-shore operations and cargo movement at Doraleh Multipurpose Port (DMP), as well as reducing vessel turnaround times through alternative port and transport routes.

The authority said Tadjourah Port and the Tadjourah-Balho corridor could help reduce vessel waiting and turnaround times, noting that the port was already serving industries in Dire Dawa. It added that Tadjourah Port has a depth of 14.5 meters at low tide.

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The two sides also discussed improving operations along the Djibouti-Galafi (RN1) road corridor and at DMP ahead of Ethiopia's next main rainy season, locally known as kiremt.

The DPFZA said 2.4 million tons of fertilizer had been delivered on time ahead of the main rainy season, highlighting the importance of reliable port and transport operations to Ethiopia's agricultural supply chain.

Other issues raised included the recently introduced road-fee payment system implemented by Djibouti's road authority, DPCR, working conditions for Ethiopian truck drivers operating along the corridor, and procedures governing commercial transactions and the physical delivery of goods through Djibouti's free zones.

The authority said the discussions also covered the need to fine-tune the CIF arrangements in Djibouti's free zones, particularly the commercial, physical delivery and financial transaction components of trade between the two countries.

The meeting comes as Djibouti continues to serve as Ethiopia's principal maritime gateway, despite Addis Abeba's efforts to diversify access through alternative corridors.

Ethiopia handled approximately 17.57 million tons of import and export cargo during the 2025/26 fiscal year, according to Denge Boru, State Minister of Transport & Logistics. Djibouti remained overwhelmingly dominant among the country's maritime gateways, with its port handling approximately 15.34 million tons.

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Berbera, Tadjourah and the Mombasa-Moyale corridor serve as alternative routes with considerably smaller shares.

Road transport accounted for approximately 80.15% of Ethiopia's freight movement during the fiscal year, while the Ethio-Djibouti railway carried 18.92%, underscoring the continued importance of the road corridor to bilateral trade.

Ethiopia lost direct access to the Red Sea following Eritrea's independence in 1993, with the 1998-2000 war between the two countries further severing its use of the Eritrean ports of Assab and Massawa.

Since then, Djibouti has emerged as the country's dominant maritime outlet, making the efficiency and reliability of the shared transport corridor central to Ethiopia's import and export operations.