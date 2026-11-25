Addis Abeba — Artillery strikes by Ethiopian federal forces and allied Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) that killed civilians and injured many others in Alamata, southern Tigray, in late September must be investigated as possible war crimes, Amnesty International said, while also accusing TPLF forces of placing civilians at risk by establishing military bases in populated neighborhoods, including schools.

In a report released Tuesday, the rights organization said it independently verified the deaths of 14 civilians in four artillery shelling incidents between 26 and 28 September, when federal forces and their TPF allies recaptured the strategic town from the TPLF. The attacks struck residential neighborhoods and commercial areas, including locations where residents said there was no military presence.

"For three consecutive days, the ENDF and TPF repeatedly shelled Alamata in total disregard of the lives of its 80,000 inhabitants," said Yasmine Ahmed, Amnesty International's Senior Director, Regional Human Rights Impact.

"The use of artillery, a weapon with wide-area effects, in densely populated neighborhoods has a terrible impact on civilians. Indiscriminate attacks violate the rules of international humanitarian law, and these strikes must be investigated as war crimes," she said.

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The rights group said its investigation involved interviews with 28 survivors, witnesses, relatives of victims, humanitarian and medical personnel, alongside analysis of eight videos, 17 photographs, satellite imagery and other open-source information. The organization said it withheld or changed identifying details of interviewees for their protection.

The report detailed multiple attacks on residential neighborhoods, including shelling of five houses in the condominium area of Kebele 04 at dawn on 27 September that killed seven people and wounded four others, according to three eyewitnesses.

Among those killed were 26-year-old Meron Sewasew, her eight-year-old son, Markon Girmahiwot, and her 33-year-old brother, Tewekel Sewasew. Meron's two-year-old son survived with minor injuries, her husband told Amnesty.

"I was away from the city for work. They were staying in the house because it was supposed to be safe from the war. She was my high school love, and our story ended too soon," he said.

The same attack killed four people from a neighboring household, including 40-year-old Kumhis Kahsay and her 14-year-old child, Helina Hailay, as well as 38-year-old Lezeu Yirga and her three-year-old child.

"Kumhis came from church that morning. All of the victims were outside the house doing chores. Kumhis, the older sister, was baking injera in the compound. I was inside the house. The remnants of the strike landed in the compound and struck them," a surviving family member told Amnesty.

The organization also documented shelling of the Nigus Shimoy bar at around 11 a.m. on 26 September, killing at least three people, according to a survivor and witness. The bar is located near a market in a predominantly commercial area bordering residential neighborhoods. The attack occurred as people gathered to celebrate Demera, the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox Meskel holiday.

Another artillery strike hit a family home in Kebele 02 on 27 September, killing 55-year-old Deyima Rebso and severely injuring her husband, 62-year-old Ararse Yasin, their children and a 10-year-old grandchild, according to a witness. Amnesty's weapons investigator said fragments recovered at the scene were consistent with an artillery round of the type used by federal forces and their allies.

A medical worker at Alamata hospital said that almost all casualties recorded during the three days were civilians, with most injuries appearing to have been caused by shrapnel.

Amnesty said it identified the Waja Ena Tumuga area, about 13 kilometers south of Alamata, as the main location from which federal and allied forces shelled the city. Witnesses reported seeing ENDF artillery being moved into Waja, particularly the Ayer Marefiya area.

The report also documented TPLF fighters' presence in densely populated civilian areas, including schools, hotels and tall buildings, in the months before and during the fighting. Six interviewees said nearly all schools in Alamata had been used by TPLF fighters as military bases before renewed hostilities, with some reportedly used to launch artillery attacks.

Amnesty said the TPLF had placed civilians at risk by establishing military positions in populated areas, but stressed that such conduct did not excuse attacks that failed to distinguish between military targets and civilians.

"Any possible violation of international humanitarian law by TPLF through placing their forces and military objects inside densely populated neighborhoods, does not absolve the ENDF and its allies of their obligations and can never justify the indiscriminate use of explosive weapons, such as artillery, in a densely populated area," Ahmed said.

The organization said it could not independently confirm whether TPLF fighters were present at the Werknesh Hotel or Biruh Tesfa School at the time of nearby strikes. It also documented reports of a drone strike on Alamata Preparatory School on 22 September, where residents said TPLF forces had positioned artillery. Satellite imagery showed a new burn scar near the school that day, although Amnesty said the available imagery could not conclusively establish the circumstances.

Amnesty said it wrote to the ENDF, TPF and TPLF on 27 October seeking information and shared its findings with the ENDF and TPF on 17 November. The federal military and TPF had not responded by publication. In a letter dated 18 November, the TPLF categorically rejected allegations against its forces, calling them "unfounded" and urging further "independent, impartial, and comprehensive investigation" before responsibility was established.

Alamata was a focal point of renewed fighting that intensified in late September. Federal forces and allied TPF fighters recaptured the town on 28 September following clashes and the withdrawal of the TPLF-led local administration.

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Addis Standard previously reported more than 50 civilian deaths in and around Alamata during the late September fighting, with residents fleeing toward neighboring areas as medical facilities faced mounting pressure and humanitarian access became increasingly difficult. Earlier, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had also reported a significant influx of wounded people at hospitals it supports across the region.

Amnesty warned that a lack of accountability for previous violations in Ethiopia's armed conflicts has emboldened perpetrators and contributed to continued civilian suffering.

"Civilians are paying the ultimate price for the failure to hold perpetrators accountable in past and ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia. Impunity has emboldened perpetrators to carry on committing serious violations with no fear of the consequences. This must end," Ahmed said.

The organization urged the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent mechanism to investigate violations, identify those responsible for crimes under international law and ensure accountability. It also called on Ethiopian authorities to grant independent monitors, journalists and humanitarian organizations unhindered access to conflict-affected areas, warning that continued restrictions on scrutiny heighten the risks of further abuses as the country faces multiple ongoing armed conflicts and growing regional tensions.