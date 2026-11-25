Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has launched a polio vaccination campaign targeting more than 11.3 million children across five regions, amid continued outbreaks of circulating variant poliovirus that threaten children in areas with gaps in immunization coverage.

The campaign, launched on 21 November, is being conducted in Addis Abeba, Oromia, Central Ethiopia, South Ethiopia, and Southwest Ethiopia regions in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and other partners.

The first round runs from 21-24 November, with a second round scheduled for 18-21 December. Vaccination teams comprising health workers and community volunteers are conducting house-to-house visits to administer polio vaccines and reach eligible children.

Beyond vaccination, teams are also identifying children who have never received routine vaccines or are under-immunized, linking them to health services to receive missed doses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the campaign launch in Arba Minch, South Ethiopia Region, Dr. Loveday Nkwogu, delivering a joint partners' statement on behalf of WHO Representative to Ethiopia Prof. Francis Kasolo, stressed the importance of collective efforts to protect children.

"Every child vaccinated during this vaccination campaign brings Ethiopia to contributing one step closer to a polio-free future," Nkwogu said, warning that poliovirus continues to threaten children wherever immunity gaps persist.

WHO has deployed 28 staff from its central and field offices to support the campaign, providing assistance in coordination, advocacy, operational planning, training, supervision, data management, and community engagement. The organization is also supporting monitoring and quality-assurance activities during and after the campaign.

Ethiopia remains free of wild poliovirus, but outbreaks of circulating variant poliovirus type 1 have been reported this year in Gambella, Oromia, and South Ethiopia regions, underscoring concerns over gaps in immunity and population movement.

Previous outbreak-response vaccination campaigns were conducted in Gambella, Benishangul-Gumuz, and parts of Oromia, including West Wollega and Kellem Wollega, reaching more than one million children, according to WHO.

The health authorities and partners are also emphasizing the need to strengthen surveillance, including acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) and environmental monitoring, to detect poliovirus transmission early and support rapid responses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Polio By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WHO said it continues to provide technical and operational support to the government in planning, coordination, monitoring, supervision, and surveillance as part of ongoing efforts to prevent transmission and advance polio eradication. AS