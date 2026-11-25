Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to appear at the House of Peoples' Representatives on Thursday to present the federal government's performance during the 2026/27 Ethiopian fiscal year's quarter and respond to lawmakers' questions on key national issues.

According to an announcement by the House of Peoples' Representatives, the Prime Minister will address the 4th regular session of the 1st year of the 7th parliamentary term.

The Premier will be providing explanations on the ongoing implementation of the government's 2019 Ethiopian fiscal year development plan.

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Lawmakers are expected to raise questions and seek explanations on the government's overall performance, policy implementation and other key national priorities.

Prime Minister Abiy will respond to questions and comments from members of the House based on the 2019 E.C. government plan presented by FDRE President Taye Atske Selassie during the joint opening session of the House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation on October 6th 2026.

Following the Prime Minister's explanations, the House is expected to consider and approve a motion of support after hearing the government's position.

The session will also be attended by ambassadors based in Addis Ababa, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, elders, prominent personalities, opposition party leaders and other invited guests.

The House has announced that the proceedings will be broadcast live across various media outlets.