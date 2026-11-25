Ahead of an appeal hearing on 25 November against the closure of Mada Masr and the conviction of its editor-in-chief Lina Attalah for operating a website without a license Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Sara Hashash, said:

"Egyptian authorities have an opportunity to change course and meet their international obligations by reversing this disgraceful decision to shut down Mada Masr. The latest escalation against Mada Masr is a chilling signal of the Egyptian authorities' resolve to silence independent journalism and eradicate any critical reporting that challenges the official narrative or scrutinizes their human rights record or other conduct. Egyptian authorities must immediately end their brazen assault on press freedom, quash the closure order against Mada Masr- one of the few remaining lifelines for independent information about Egypt.

"The authorities should also drop all charges against Lina Attalah who faces trial in a separate case, on charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence, for which she could be sentenced to up to one year in prison.

The latest escalation against Mada Masr is a chilling signal of the Egyptian authorities' resolve to silence independent journalism Sara Hashash, Deputy Regional Director MENA

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"The successive criminal proceedings against Lina Attalah and Mada Masr are part of a broader escalating crackdown aimed at extinguishing independent reporting in Egypt and intimidating independent media into silence. Lina Attalah and her colleagues have faced six politically motivated criminal prosecutions for their reporting in the past six years. Mada Masr has repeatedly sought to obtain a license since 2018 and to operate in full transparency. The authorities should grant Mada the license they have sought for years.

"These alarming developments must be met with a strong international response. The international community, including allies of Egypt, such as the European Union, must press the authorities to end their crackdown on media freedom and ensure that journalists and human rights defenders can carry out their work free from intimidation, harassment and fear of reprisals."

Background

On 27 October, a court convicted Lina Attalah in her capacity as editor in chief of Mada Masr of operating a website without a license, imposed a fine of 3 million Egyptian pounds (54,467 USD) and ordered Mada Masr's closure and the seizure of its property. The judge handed down the sentence in the first and only hearing after an expedited trial that took place just five days after the referral. In blatant violation of defence rights, the judge refused the defence's request to adjourn the session to give lawyers adequate time to prepare their defence and refused their request to submit additional documentation or to summon witnesses. Lina Attalah was [detained at the court for hours until the fine was paid on the same day. The appeal hearing against this ruling is scheduled for 25 November 2026.

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The same judge was assigned to the other trial in which Lina Attalah faces charges of publishing false news and operating a website without a licence, but her defence requested the recusal of the judge. Another court will decide on the defence's request for the judge to recuse himself on 26 November.

The closure ruling against Mada Masr comes amid a wider crackdown on journalists, including the arbitrary detention of six journalists from the independent fact-checking platform Matsadaash. Arrested in late September, security forces forcibly disappeared the six journalists for five to six days and subjected them to torture and other ill-treatment. They remain detained pending investigations into unfounded terrorism-related and "false news" charges in connection with their media work.

The crackdown on freedom of expression extends to human rights defenders. On 9 November 2026, Egyptian prosecutors questioned prominent human rights defender Aida Seif al-Dawla, founder of El Nadeem Centre Against Violence and Torture, on charges of spreading "false news" over a Facebook post about hunger strikes in Egyptian prisons, before releasing her on bail. This was the second time this year that prosecutors questioned her in connection with her human rights work. In February 2026, prosecutors had opened another investigation against her, also on charges of publishing false news, and released her on bail.