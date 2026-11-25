Two men will appear in court, but no news from SAPS about a third suspect involved in the shooting of eight people in Philippi

Two men accused of a mass murder in Philippi, Cape Town, in January, appeared briefly in court on Monday.

Nkcubeko Libala and Bheki Manxiwa made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates' Court in Cape Town. They are accused of entering a shebeen in Marikana informal settlement on 17 January and opening fire on patrons, killing eight people, including the shebeen owner, and injuring two people.

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According to eyewitnesses, the shooting started as a robbery. Patrons' cellphones and money were taken. The suspects were seen having a conversation with the owner before they shot and killed her.

Manxiwa was arrested a week after the shooting and Libala was arrested on 20 February.

Libala and Manxiwa are being held in custody at Pollsmoor prison. During the hearing on Monday, their case was formally transferred to the Western Cape High Court where the trial will begin.

The two accused, wearing grey jackets, looked calm as they entered the dock.

Manxiwa's mother, who has attended all her son's hearings, was in the courtroom.

Following widespread outrage in the days after the mass shooting, the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a public statement on 15 February, asking for help finding a third suspect, a 28-year-old man "who is wanted in connection with the murders of the eight people." A warrant of arrest had been issued, SAPS said in the statement.

When GroundUp asked for updates from police in March and again in August, we were told the man was still at large.

On Tuesday, in response to our questions about why the suspect has not been found nine months later or whether he is still considered a suspect, provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said, "Kindly be advised that there are no new developments to report at this stage, investigation is ongoing."