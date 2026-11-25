A leader who participated in a recent March and March protest appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Monday

A leader of an anti-immigrant group who participated in the March and March action in Korsten, Gqeberha, on Friday now faces charges of resisting arrest, interfering in police action and assaulting a police official.

Baxolise Noqekwa, a leader of the Sidikiwe Action Group, made an appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Monday after being arrested during Friday's march, which erupted into chaos. She was released on R500 bail. A charge of contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act, for her failure to contain a break-away group of marchers, was withdrawn after she argued that she had not been informed of the approved march route. Her case will return to court on 19 January.

During the hearing on Monday, a second accused also appeared on a charge of contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act, but the charge was withdrawn.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The pair were arrested during the protest on Friday where March and March led a crowd through Gqeberha. Marchers were bussed in from KuGompo and Mthatha and parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Shops and informal traders remained closed for most of the day.

At the start of the march, leader Sandile Dube informed protesters that the picket rules set by the court prohibit them from accessing the busy Durban Road in Korsten where the March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma claimed that immigrants had attacked a South African. This alleged incident could not be verified.

During the march, there was a heavy police presence. However, chaos ensued after a group of marchers broke away and deviated from the Kempston Road route to go towards Durban Road. Public order Policing members responded and pushed the protesters back using a water cannon and tear gas. This is where the pair were arrested.

Before the group dispersed, Ngobese-Zuma told the crowd that they would intensify action against immigrants next year.