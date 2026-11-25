Maputo — The defence team of Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), who's standing a trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, has requested the presence of Graça Machel, Mozambique's former first lady and the widow of the country's first president, Samora Machel.

In addition to Graça Machel, the defense also requested the presence of Brazao Mazula, one of the country's top academics, who was chairperson of the country's National Elections Commission (CNE), responsible for organizing the 1994 first elections; and the Brazilian businesswoman, Samantha Lemos, who had her corn processing plant (Tecnomill Industry- Bom Milho) set on fire and looted during the post-election demonstrations.

The team believes that these entities may help to shed light on the truth regarding the post-electoral demonstrations as in various interviews they suggested the existence of people infiltrating the protests with deliberate plans to destroy infrastructures.

During Tuesday's morning session of his trial, Mondlane also presented several videos, including footage from the European Parliament and reports from various television outlets in order to show that he consistently called for the avoidance of destruction during the demonstrations.

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He also argued that there is evidence that the Police are responsible for the violence and death of innocent protesters. Mondlane believes that the former general commander of the Police (PRM), Bernardino Rafael, should be present in the court.

Mondlane is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration he called to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024 started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

He is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime; incitement to collective disobedience; public instigation to crime; instigation and incitement to terrorism.