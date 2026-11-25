Maputo — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) calls for strengthened fight against illegal mining in Mozambique through an intervention that encompasses the entire mineral resource exploitation chain, from the granting of licenses to processing, commercialization, and export

According to the Attorney General, Américo Letela, speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at the opening of PGR Coordinating Council entitled "Public Prosecutor's Office in the Service of the Rule of Law and Justice", fighting illegal mining means protection to the national economy and the interests of the State.

"We cannot continue to allow our country's mineral wealth, which should contribute to national development and the improvement of our people's living conditions, to be exploited outside the bounds of the law", he said.

He noted that illegal mining poses a threat to the economy, security, environmental sustainability, State authority, and the dignity of affected communities, particularly when such practices are linked to corruption, tax evasion, and weak oversight mechanisms.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Letela calls for more proactive and coordinated actions that go beyond the criminal prosecution of operators found on-site, reaching all involved parties, including those responsible for the irregular issuance of mining licenses and concessions.

According to the Prosecutor General, the institution must ensure that declared production volumes correspond to the resources actually extracted, marketed, and exported, in order to prevent the underreporting of production, irregular exports, tax fraud, and money laundering.

He also pointed to smuggling, as well as tax and customs offenses, as phenomena that harm the national economy, distort competition, and deprive the State of revenue necessary to carry out its functions.

"Combating the illegal exploitation of forest and wildlife resources is another priority, given the consequences of forest devastation, illegal logging, clandestine transport, and the export of products without compliance with legal requirements regarding biodiversity and ecological balance", he said.

He also called for strengthened cooperation between the PGR and the entities responsible for the oversight, licensing, transport, marketing, and export of natural resources, with the aim of identifying illegal operators and holding all those involved accountable, including officials who facilitate legal violations in the exercise of their duties.

Letela also challenged the country's authorities to prioritize prevention, protection of communities, and promotion of responsible territorial management, rather than focusing solely on holding offenders accountable after the fact. He added that improvement of institutional performance is crucial to prevent crime and defend public assets.