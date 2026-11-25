Addis Ababa — An Egyptian expert at the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has described Ethiopia as a "Land of Origin," highlighting its strategic location as a vital link between markets in Eastern, Western and Central Africa.

Ethiopia's strategic location qualifies it to play a pivotal role in strengthening trade connectivity across different regions of the continent, Neamatalla Azzam Mohamed, an Egyptian expert at the COMESA Secretariat told ENA.

The expert in Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) at the Industry and Agriculture Division of the COMESA Secretariat said the country occupies an important position in the African trade landscape.

In an exclusive interview with the news agency on the sidelines of the ongoing African Trade Development Forum, Mohamed said Ethiopia's strategic location plays a vital link between markets in Eastern, Western and Central Africa.

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She noted that Ethiopia offers promising investment opportunities, particularly in the transport and logistics sectors, which are essential components of facilitating trade.

"The investment opportunities in Ethiopia are substantial because logistics and transportation are among the most important elements of trade. Ethiopia has significant strengths in these areas, and it also has a very strong telecommunications network that supports trade and the movement of goods between countries," the expert elaborated.

Mohamed added that COMESA implements numerous activities and programs aimed at supporting African exports and imports, both within the markets of its member states and across the continent.

The organization also works to strengthen trade relations with international markets, including those of the European Union.

As part of its efforts to facilitate trade, Mohamed said COMESA is working to promote mutual recognition agreements among its member states.

She explained that such agreements help reduce technical barriers and facilitate the movement of products between markets.

COMESA has so far signed two mutual recognition agreements: the first between Kenya and Uganda, and the second between Zambia and Malawi, according to the expert.

She added that the organization is preparing to sign another agreement between Rwanda and Zambia next month.

Mohamed also revealed that COMESA will explore the possibility of establishing mutual recognition agreements with Ethiopia, enabling the country to strengthen its trade relations with other member states.

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This step would help Ethiopia make greater use of regional trade facilitation arrangements.

Mohamed further noted that these efforts are part of COMESA's commitment to promoting free trade among member states under the Duty-Free, Quota-Free Trade framework.

The framework allows goods to be exchanged without customs duties or quantitative restrictions, in accordance with the rules and agreements governing the COMESA Free Trade Area.

The expert emphasized the importance of expanding trade cooperation to include all African countries, not only COMESA member states.

She further stressed the need to work towards harmonizing trade standards and specifications across the continent under the slogan "One Africa, One Standard," in order to facilitate the flow of trade and strengthen African economic integration.