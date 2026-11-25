Hargeisa — Somaliland's National Insurance Authority is promoting takaful, an Islamic insurance model designed to help households and businesses share the cost of losses from accidents and disasters, said Ahmed Hersi Duale, chairman of Somaliland's National Insurance Authority.

Duale said takaful complies with Islamic law and operates without interest. Under the model, participants pool contributions to help cover losses, easing the financial burden on those affected.

"Insurance is a form of social cooperation aimed at preventing losses and working together to cover them when they occur," Duale said.

He said Somaliland's House of Representatives had approved the National Insurance Law and the Insurance Companies Law, which provide the framework for regulating insurance services.

Duale said the authority had conducted studies to assess how widespread the lack of insurance was and how it affected people and their property. The studies could help guide the development of coverage for accidents and disasters.

"We carried out several studies and assessments to examine the lack of insurance and the harm it has caused, whether in loss of property or loss of life," he said.