Nairobi — Strengthening disease surveillance systems, addressing healthcare staffing shortages and improving sanitation are among the key priorities identified by the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards ahead of the 2027/28 financial year.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni outlined the priorities on Tuesday when she appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health to present the department's proposals for the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

The presentation, chaired by Committee Chairperson James Nyikal, focused on critical areas requiring additional investment to strengthen public health service delivery.

Muthoni highlighted the need to enhance disease surveillance and response capacity to ensure the country is better equipped to detect, monitor and respond to public health threats.

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She also called for investment in Primary Health Care, improved sanitation and expanded access to essential public health services.

Human Resources for Health was another key area highlighted during the engagement, with the PS pointing to the need for adequate staffing to support service delivery across the health system.

The department also identified health coordination and relations as a priority, emphasising the importance of collaboration with stakeholders in planning and implementing public health programmes.

Muthoni urged the committee to consider interventions to address the funding deficit facing the State Department, warning that adequate financial support was necessary to implement its proposed programmes.

The submissions will inform budgetary considerations for the 2027/28 financial year.