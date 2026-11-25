Maun — Botswana is expected to submit an updated report on state of conservation of the Okavango Delta World Heritage Site by December 1.

Already, conservationists, civil society organisations, government departments and other stakeholders have converged in Maun to compile the report.

Botswana's responsibility to conserve the Okavango Delta is an obligation that was accepted as a State Party to the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

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Article 4 of the 1972 World Heritage Convention places the primary responsibility for protecting, conserving and transmitting heritage to future generations upon the State in whose territory it is situated.

Therefore, Botswana's responsibility to conserve the Okavango Delta is an obligation that was accepted as a State Party, as per the convention.

Addressing the meeting, Botswana National Commission for UNESCO secretary, Mr Itseng Kwelagobe, stated that the assurance Botswana could offer the World Heritage Committee was evidence that it was investing in and delivering the conservation outcomes they were reporting.

He explained that their submissions must address both the condition of the property and progress in implementing the committee's request.

Also, he highlighted that meeting the set deadline was important, and so was presenting a credible account supported by evidence of action and results.

He also advised that the reporting process must not become an academic exercise, noting that the production of a well-written report would have limited value if the conservation challenges it describes remain unresolved.

"Our credibility will depend on the relationship between what we report and what is happening on the ground. Where rehabilitation is required, we must invest in rehabilitation. Where monitoring reveals a threat, we must act on the findings. Where institutional coordination is weak, we must establish clear responsibilities and effective follow-up. Where resources are inadequate, we must identify the shortfall, prioritise interventions and mobilise the necessary support," said Mr Kwelagobe.

"We must be able to demonstrate what has changed because of our interventions, how that change has been measured, and how it contributes to preserving the Site's Outstanding Universal Value," he added.

He said the concern was on the future of the living ecosystem whose significance extended beyond Botswana's borders, pointing to the delta's exceptional natural beauty, distinctive flood-driven ecological processes and biodiversity, underpinned by its outstanding universal value.

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These are the qualities that justified its inscription on the World Heritage List, and its continued protection must guide the deliberations, Mr Kwelagobe said.

The gathering also learnt that the committee's decision identified matters requiring continued attention, including burrow-pit rehabilitation and ecological monitoring, wildlife connectivity, climate resilience and the assessment of developments that could affect the delta.

Mr Kwelagobe pointed out that such issues required sustained technical work, financing and cooperation across institutions and borders.

For every outstanding issue, participants were encouraged to establish the action required, the institution responsible, the resources available or still needed, the completion date and the evidence by which progress will be assessed.

Such commitments, Mr Kwelagobe said, should inform institutional work plans and budget proposals and remain subject to review after the report has been submitted.

"Let us ensure that the commitments recorded here lead to funded interventions, measurable improvements and sustained accountability. As the Botswana National Commission for UNESCO, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting coordination, stakeholder engagement and cooperation with UNESCO and relevant partners. We will continue to advocate for the attention and resources required to fulfil Botswana's commitments," he added.

BOPA