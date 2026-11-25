Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to roll out an intensive, intelligence-led operation to recover illegal firearms in Isiolo and Garissa counties following deadly inter-communal violence along the border.

Murkomen said the operation would target illegal weapons believed to be contributing to insecurity in the region, which has recently experienced renewed tensions resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

In a statement following a consultative meeting with leaders from the two counties on Tuesday, Murkomen said the government was committed to restoring peace and normalcy in the affected areas.

He said the meeting assessed the security situation, examined the underlying causes of the conflict and identified gaps requiring urgent intervention.

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Among the resolutions was a comprehensive assessment of security deployment in the two counties, with the National Police Service expected to reposition security installations and increase police presence in affected areas.

The Inspector General was also tasked with assessing the mobility needs of security personnel and prioritising the region in the forthcoming allocation of police vehicles.

Murkomen further directed the National Police Service to review the National Police Reservists (NPR) in the two counties through vetting and retraining, while replacing officers found to be misusing their firearms.

The government also resolved to strengthen and provide resources to peace committees while establishing a framework for sharing natural resources among communities living along the border.

Other interventions include improving mobile network coverage through engagements with telecommunications companies and fast-tracking funding for the construction of security roads in the affected areas.

Murkomen said a security team led by him would visit the region to assess the implementation of the agreed interventions, alongside immediate peace meetings involving local communities.

He condemned the killings and conveyed condolences to families who lost their loved ones, urging residents and political leaders to promote peaceful coexistence.