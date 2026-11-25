Nairobi — Health workers at Kenyatta National Hospital have protested over the alleged failure by the institution to remit money deducted from their salaries for pension contributions, insurance premiums and loan repayments.

The employees staged demonstrations outside the hospital, as they protested delayed salaries, partial payments and unresolved welfare concerns.

The workers accused the hospital management of withholding or failing to forward deductions made from their payslips to the respective statutory bodies, financial institutions and third-party lenders.

The concerns have triggered an industrial dispute, with the employees downing their tools to demand urgent intervention by the hospital's administration.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union has since issued a 72-hour ultimatum to KNH management to address the grievances.

KMPDU Nairobi Branch Secretary Maureen Wanjiru has accused Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) of withholding doctors' salaries and failing to remit statutory deductions for five to six months, leaving them struggling to meet their financial obligations.

She warned that doctors will join their colleagues in solidarity from December 1 if their demands are not met.