The second edition of Arkwood Africa Film Market and Awards will be held at Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa from November 27-28, 2026, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Arkwood Africa Film Market and Awards is a pioneering intitative advancing Africa's audiovisual industry. It connects filmmakers, investors, and distributors, promoting collaboration and growth.

Culture and Tourism State Minister Nebiyu Baye told the media today that more than 500 professionals from various African countries are expected to take part in the forum.

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The forum will be held under the theme: "Building the African Audiovisual Industry Ecosystem: From Plan to Action."

The StateMinister noted that the Medemer government has created a conducive environment where artistic works aligned with Pan-Africanist ideals can become accessible, and emphasized that efforts are underway to make Ethiopia a hub for African film production and conference tourism.

He further pointed out that the arts play a vital role in promoting national values, correcting false narratives by enabling Africans to tell their own stories in their own voices, promoting the country's tourist destinations, and strengthening Public-Private Partnerships.

The Ministry finally extended its invitation to film and media professionals, representatives from the public and private sectors, educational institutions, and the entire art-loving public to attend this historic forum, which aims to transform Africa's creative wealth into tangible economic opportunities and investment linkages.

For her part, Arsema Worku, Ethio Arkwood Entertainment and Nolawi Film Production Managing Director, said that four major panel discussions will take place over the two-day event, focusing on policy and legal frameworks, women's participation in film (supported by the British Embassy), the direction of film education in Ethiopia, and presenting African stories to the global market.

Ahead of the main forum, four-day film costume design training is currently underway at the Addis Ababa Cinema Complex Art Gallery.