Addis Ababa — Ethiopia, which has earned about 5 percent of the country's total export from pulses and oilseeds last Ethiopian fiscal year, is stepping up efforts to expand the earning through economic reforms, investment promotion, improved product quality and value addition, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Yasmin Wohabrebbi said.

Speaking at the opening of the 15th International Conference on Pulses and Oilseeds (ICOPOS) today, the Minister said Ethiopia's pulses and oilseeds sector generated 572.9 million USD in export earnings during the 2025/26 fiscal year.

According to her, the sector has considerable untapped potential to make a greater contribution to the national economy and the global food supply chain.

"Ethiopia is ready to be the partner of a sustainable and a reliable source of high-quality pulses and oilseeds, connected to global markets through open and rule-based trade," the Minister stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Yasmin, who also emphasized the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noted that Ethiopia launched its trade in goods under the agreement in October 2025 and has since recorded encouraging results in exporting pulses and oilseeds to various African destinations.

The growing export of processed sesame products, including tahini, to international markets also demonstrates the country's efforts to increase value addition and strengthen its position in regional and global markets, she added.

The Minister further disclosed that Ethiopia is in the final phase of its accession to the World Trade Organization, describing the process as an important step toward deeper integration into the global trading system and enhancing the predictability of the country's trade relations.

Earlier, Edao Abdi, Ethiopian Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices Processors-Exporters Association (EPOSEA) President said the performance of the sector reflects the growing contribution of the sector to the national economy and the collective efforts of farmers, exporters, processors and government institutions.

"However, this milestone represents only a fraction of our true potential," he stressed, calling for coordinated efforts to substantially increase production and productivity, improve product quality, expand international market access and strengthen financing for the sector.

The EPOSEA president further emphasized the need to prepare the sector for regional and global trade requirements, particularly in connection with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area and Ethiopia's ongoing World Trade Organization accession process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reaffirmed the association's commitment to working with government institutions, including the Ministries of Trade and Regional Integration, Agriculture and Revenue, the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange and development partners to improve export quality and expand the volume and value of Ethiopian pulses and oilseeds.

The conference has brought together more than 600 participants from over 20 countries, including producers, buyers, exporters, processors, investors, researchers, policymakers and international development partners.

On the occasion, 6 Ethiopian exporters were recognized for their outstanding performance in the pulses and oilseeds categories during the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Belayneh Kinde Group led the oilseeds category with exports worth more than 24.45 million USD, while Abrham Abebe topped the pulses category with exports valued at 35 million USD. MSA Business Group followed with 34.61 million USD in pulses exports.