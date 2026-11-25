Nairobi — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned what it described as the Somali government's escalatory and hostile approach towards the UAE, saying the actions reflect irresponsible positions that undermine bilateral relations and weaken the foundations of cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that decisions affecting relations between countries should be guided by shared interests and remain free from political considerations and internal conflicts.

The Ministry expressed regret over what it termed attempts by the Somali government to draw its internal power struggles into bilateral relations, warning that such actions could adversely affect the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

"The UAE closed its embassy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in January 2026, citing hostile actions by the Somali government targeting the UAE's embassy and policies. These included decisions to cancel bilateral agreements previously concluded between the two countries," the Ministry.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE's deep appreciation for the Somali people and its commitment to the longstanding bonds between the two nations, particularly those involving the Somali community residing in the UAE and Somali visitors.

"UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and advancing the shared interests of the two peoples," the Ministry reaffirmed.

Somalia expelled the UAE ambassador on November 19, 2026, giving him 72 hours to leave and recalling its own envoy from Abu Dhabi amid a deepening dispute over sovereignty, military bases, and regional ties.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Abu Dhabi of bypassing th federal government to back regional administrations--specifically Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubaland--and of involvement in Israel's recognition of Somaliland. Those three regions rejected Mogadishu's authority to cancel deals affecting their territories.

Tensions center on port agreements in Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo and UAE military facilities in Berbera and Bosaso. Reports also note U.S. military activity tied to Bosaso and Berbera, while Ethiopia has deepened ties with the UAE.