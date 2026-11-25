Kisii — Kisii gubernatorial aspirant Kelvin Nyamari has defended his controversial distribution of women's underwear bearing his photograph and a 2027 campaign message, following an uproar on social media.

Nyamari, who is seeking the Kisii gubernatorial seat, said the branding was intentional, explaining that he wanted to associate his campaign with the electorate, promote accountability and make his political bid memorable.

"I have been supporting girls and women through sanitary towel donations. This time, I decided to do something different by extending the support to include panties," Nyamari said.

The aspirant found himself at the centre of an online storm after videos circulated on social media showing women receiving colourful panties bearing his photograph and the words 'Governor Kisii County 2027'.

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The underwear comes in different colours, including pink, white, red and brown. Nyamari's photograph is printed on the front alongside his campaign branding as he positions himself to contest the Kisii gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

In one of the clips, a man distributing the garments is heard encouraging women to collect them and record the unusual giveaway.

The move has attracted sharp reactions online, with critics describing it as demeaning to women and a new low in early 2027 electioneering.

Some have questioned why a politician would choose women's underwear as promotional material and print his photograph on an item considered personal and intimate.

However, Nyamari has remained unapologetic about the initiative.

"I am not ashamed of supporting women's dignity and hygiene. Whether it is sanitary towels or panties, what matters is the impact we make in people's lives," he said.

"If my picture can help start a conversation about women's dignity and hygiene, then let the conversation continue!"

"I would rather be remembered for doing something meaningful than for sitting back and criticising those who are trying to make a difference," he added.

The controversy has not appeared to discourage the aspirant. In a subsequent social media update, Nyamari claimed that requests for the branded underwear were now coming in by the thousands, although he admitted that meeting the demand would be difficult due to budgetary constraints.

Nyamari is positioning himself to challenge incumbent Governor Simba Arati, who was elected in 2022 and is eligible to seek a second term in office.