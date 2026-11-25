With Johannesburg's new council due to elect its mayor, deputy mayor and speaker on Friday, the ANC and ActionSA are putting the finishing touches to a coalition arrangement that will see the two parties share power in the country's economic hub, while seeking to accommodate several smaller parties in the city administration.

Daily Maverick understands that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is set to take Johannesburg's mayoral chains, while the ANC is expected to retain the speaker's position and the finance portfolio.

The deputy mayoral position, however, remains one of the outstanding issues, with the ANC, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) having been discussed as possible contenders.

The emerging arrangement forms part of a broader agreement between the ANC and ActionSA covering Gauteng's three metropolitan municipalities. Under the proposed deal, ActionSA will take the mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC will retain the mayor's office in Ekurhuleni.

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The ANC received 20.25% of the vote in Johannesburg, securing 64 seats in the 270-member council, while ActionSA received 16.27% and secured 42 seats. The Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party, with 34.79% of the vote and 91 seats, but fell short of the 136 needed for an outright majority.

The council's first sitting on Monday saw councillors sworn in, but the election of office-bearers was postponed to allow parties more time to conclude coalition negotiations.

How the coalition will be constituted

The proposed Johannesburg arrangement will bring together a broad grouping of parties, with Daily Maverick...