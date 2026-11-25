ARUSHA: Tanzania is developing a national legislative drafting system--expected to be the first of its kind in Africa--after a team of experts met with the management of the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman (OCPD) in Arusha on Tuesday.

Officiating the meeting in the northern city, the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman (CPD), Mr Onorius Njole, said the undertaking is monumental and will make history in the legislative drafting profession.

"Once completed, this system may well be the first in Africa to integrate all aspects of legislative drafting--not merely a system that outlines drafting procedures, but one that will enable and streamline the execution of legislative drafting activities," said Mr Njole.

Mr Njole went on to urge management members to provide their feedback as they are taken through the system.

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"The objective of meeting with these experts is to be walked through this system; therefore, I expect to see you sharing your views on it--what should be removed and what should be added in order to achieve an optimal system," Mr Njole continued.

Furthermore, the CPD thanked all ministries and institutions that allowed their experts to assist in this assignment, stating that he deeply values their contribution.

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For her part, the system coordinator, Ms Eliasifiwe Kileo, said the main objective of the system is to improve efficiency, quality, and transparency in legislative drafting, law revision, and translation, as well as approval workflows, and to facilitate legislative drafting through digital technologies and automated systems within OCPD's operations and work procedures.

The OCPD was established under Act No. 11 of 2023 to undertake a wide range of functions, including advising ministries, independent departments, agencies, and other government institutions on legislative processes; interpreting laws; drafting legislative proposals and instruments; facilitating the submission of legislation to the National Assembly; and translating, revising, and scrutinising legislation.

The office ensures that legislative proposals are accurately drafted and converts decisions made by the Cabinet into Bills for enactment by Parliament.

The OCPD also plays a vital role in preparing legislative calendars, drafting resolutions for ratification, and facilitating the submission of Union legislation to the House of Representatives.