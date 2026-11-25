Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a working session on Tuesday on the production of fertilizers and compound fertilizers, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The meeting resulted in a decision for concentrated phosphate production to enter the marketing phase in the first quarter of 2027.

"With the Bled El Hadba mine coming online in late 2027, Algeria will have eliminated its reliance on imports of fertilizers and compound fertilizers by 2028," said the source.

"The President of the Republic also addressed the project to boost helium production during this meeting," according to the same source.