Uebert Angel could face 15 to 20 years in prison if convicted of the offence he is facing, prosecutors told a Harare magistrate on Tuesday as they opposed his release on bail, arguing that he was a flight risk who could interfere with witnesses.

Angel, who appeared before magistrate Francis Mapfumo, is facing an aggravated indecent charge, an allegation which the State said attracts the same custodial sentence as rape under Section 66 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutor Clemence Chimbari argued that the seriousness of the potential sentence could motivate the cleric to flee.

"We are alive to the fact that seriousness of the offence alone is not sufficient ground to deny an accused bail. I urge the court to look at the seriousness coupled with the State's case," Chimbari said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The complainant's testimony, accompanied by the statement of the first person to whom the report was made, as well as interactions of the accused with the complainant, proves that the State's case is on solid ground. Chances of proving this case beyond reasonable doubt are as bright as the sunlight."

The State also questioned Angel's residential details, telling the court that he had obtained two passports using different addresses.

Chimbari said one passport, issued in May 2022 and valid until May 2027, listed his address as 162 Chishawasha Hills, Harare, which police had verified as his residence.

However, a second passport, issued in October this year, reportedly listed an address in Penzance Street, Mabelreign, Harare, where investigators said he was neither residing nor known.

"Why would he make a recent passport application providing an address where he doesn't reside, where he is not known? Is he a man of fixed abode? That is a red flag," Chimbari said.

Investigating officer Munyaradzi Chifamba told the court that he had established that the Mabelreign property belonged to a deceased person and was being looked after by the deceased's child.

The family had no relationship with Angel, while the current occupant told investigators that the cleric had rented the property for his congregants between 2013 and 2014.

Chifamba also told the court that Angel had failed to produce the two passports and his national identity card despite promising to do so.

"He confirmed he had two passports and I asked him to bring them. He never produced his national identity card. He said he was not in possession of it when he was arrested and promised to give it to us," Chifamba said.

He said Angel had claimed that Pastor Zenda would bring the documents, but they never materialised.

The investigating officer said he had struggled to locate Angel after the complaint was made, prompting him to seek a warrant of arrest.

He told the court that he had checked the addresses available to investigators and even visited the cleric's church but could not find him.

Chifamba said he eventually spent two consecutive Sundays attending Angel's church in an operation to locate him.

During his first visit, he established that Angel was outside the country. On the second Sunday, he disguised himself as a member of the church's security and protocol team.

"I studied how those in protocol and security dress. This was to help me look like one of them. The following week I dressed up in black like them," he told the court.

He said he waited until Angel entered the church before stepping outside to call colleagues for reinforcement.

The State further opposed bail on allegations that Angel could interfere with witnesses because of his influence as leader of a prominent church.

Chimbari said the complainant and her children had attended the church, placing them within the cleric's sphere of influence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cited two incidents that he said demonstrated Angel's ability to influence people around him.

The first occurred on Sunday when Angel was arrested at his church, where congregants allegedly disrupted police officers executing their duties. Three people were arrested and fined after admitting guilt.

The second involved four police officers who allegedly removed Angel from his cell and secretly took him into an office while he was detained overnight. The officers have since been arrested and were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Chimbari also told the court that investigators had received reports of threats and intimidation directed at the complainant through text messages and phone calls.

He added that Angel was a wealthy man who could afford to live outside Zimbabwe.

The bail hearing continues on Wednesday.