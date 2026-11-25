Rwanda's decision to convert two existing World Bank loans into Japanese yen could help reduce the pressure that servicing foreign debt places on the country's finances, experts have said.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) announced that it had converted a $126 million loan and a €68 million loan into Yen as part of efforts to manage foreign currency risks.

The conversion follows Rwanda's first-ever Yen-denominated commercial borrowing in August this year, when the government secured ¥15 billion (about Rwf138.9 billion) as part of a dual-currency commercial loan facility.

The facility, which also included €82 million (about Rwf140.8 billion), was Rwanda's first-ever Yen-denominated commercial borrowing. It was arranged with backing from the World Bank Group through a Policy-Based Guarantee.

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ALSO READ: Rwanda converts World Bank loans into Japanese yen to manage debt risks

Speaking to The New Times, Teddy Kaberuka, an economic analyst, said diversifying the currencies used to repay external debt could reduce the pressure created when a country relies heavily on one major currency.

"When you have loans in different currencies, you do not put all the pressure on one currency, like the US dollar. When most of your loans are in dollars, you have to keep buying dollars to repay them. But when you use different currencies, you spread that demand instead of relying mainly on the dollar," he said.

As the debt portfolio grows, demand for dollars can also increase, potentially adding pressure to the exchange rate.

ALSO READ: Rwanda secures Rwf139bn in first-ever yen financing

Why the Japanese Yen?

The World Bank's analysis shows that the choice of the Yen was informed, in part, by the Franc's performance against major currencies in the five years before the conversion

According to a World Bank case study, Rwanda Mitigates Currency Risk, published in November, the Franc depreciated by an average of 8.03 per cent annually against the US dollar over the five years preceding the conversion. It lost an average of 7.2 per cent a year against the Euro over the same period.

Against the Japanese Yen, however, the Franc depreciated by an average of 1.18 per cent annually.

Kaberuka said this difference matters because when the Franc loses value against a currency in which the government owes money, it takes more Francs to purchase that currency and make the same repayment.

The World Bank said the conversion was intended to diversify Rwanda's external debt and reduce the local-currency cost of servicing the two loans.

Kaberuka said the Yen's performance against the Franc made it a reasonable option for diversifying the country's debt portfolio.

"Japan is an export-oriented economy, particularly its automobile, electronics and industrial machinery sectors, and this is part of the economic background of its currency being stable on international position," he said.

Kaberuka said the Yen had historically been relatively stable against the US dollar, although it experienced significant movements around 2012 and 2013. Historical exchange-rate data show that the Yen began weakening against the dollar towards the end of 2012, with the trend continuing into 2013.

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"The yen is not immune to fluctuations, but the risk of it appreciating sharply over a short period is relatively lower compared with the US dollar," he said.

ALSO READ: Why Rwanda is adding Japanese yen to its debt portfolio

Angello Musinguzi, an economic expert, said the conversion could help the government reduce the cost of repaying the loans, although the actual savings will depend on movements in exchange rates and interest rates.

"One of the main risks is that the Yen could strengthen against the franc, meaning Rwanda would need more francs to buy the Yen required to repay its loans."

In that case, the cost of servicing the debt could rise, potentially reducing or cancelling out the financial benefits of the conversion, he said.