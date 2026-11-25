All nine incumbent mayors have secured another term in office as districts across the country elect new executive committees, with several districts welcoming new leaders.

The returning mayors are Vestine Mukandayisenga of Gakenke, Gerald Muzungu of Karongi, Nathalie Niyonagira of Ngoma, Narcisse Mupenzi of Nyamasheke, Phanuel Sindayiheba of Rusizi, Fred Hategekimana of Kayonza, Prosper Mulindwa of Rubavu, Bruno Rangira of Kirehe, and Henry Kakooza of Nyagatare.

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Meanwhile, several districts have elected new mayors, including Marie-Grâce Berwa of Musanze, Jean-Paul Bikorimana of Ngororero, Vincent Hategekimana of Gicumbi, Vedaste Nshimiyimana of Huye, Patricia Murekatete of Kamonyi and Gerard Niyonsuti of Muhanga.

Others are Jean-Léonard Sekanyange of Gatsibo, Virginie Mukasonga of Ruhango, Thaddée Habimana of Nyamagabe, Vincent Gakumba of Rutsiro and Ezra Gahiga Mutwara of Bugesera.

Habimana previously served as Vice Mayor in charge of economic development in Nyamagabe.

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In the vice-mayoral elections, Francine Mukakalisa was re-elected Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs in Rusizi, while Alfred Habimana retained the position of Vice Mayor in charge of economic development.

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Jules Higiro, who previously served as acting Vice Mayor of Kayonza, was elected Vice Mayor in charge of economic development. Emmanuel Uwizeyimana was also re-elected to the same position in Rutsiro.

Rusizi retained its entire district leadership, with the mayor and both vice-mayors returning to office.

Results from Rwamagana, Burera, Rulindo, Gisagara, Nyanza and Nyaruguru were also yet to be announced by the time of publication.