Pakistan has been accused of misleading the public after Malawi contradicted claims that Islamabad had formally sought the arrest and deportation of businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry.

An investigation by Nyasa Times found that while Pakistan claimed it had instructed its mission in Dar es Salaam to engage Malawian authorities over Chaudhry, Malawi's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it never received any official communication.

No letter. No Diplomatic Note. No deportation request.

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The contradiction strikes at the centre of a growing scandal surrounding Chaudhry, who allegedly presented himself as Pakistan's diplomat in Malawi, flew the Pakistani flag at his residence, used consular registrations and claimed diplomatic privileges between 2018 and 2022.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has already publicly stated that Chaudhry was never appointed as its Honorary Consul in Malawi. Yet when asked what action it had taken against him, officials reportedly said the matter had been formally raised with Malawi.

Malawi says otherwise.

Despite repeated requests, Pakistan has not produced any evidence of the alleged engagement, including correspondence, reference numbers, dates, names of officials involved or copies of diplomatic communications.

Critics say the absence of documentation raises serious questions about whether any action was ever taken.

The controversy has wider implications because Chaudhry is linked to allegations surrounding land disputes in Area 26, Lilongwe, where more than 15,000 households claim they lost land through transactions connected to companies associated with him.

Human rights campaigners say the case raises concerns about accountability and whether Pakistan did enough to stop its name being used by a man it insists was never its diplomat.

For residents seeking justice, the question remains simple: if Pakistan knew Chaudhry was not its representative, why did it never formally tell Malawi?

Until Islamabad produces documentary proof, critics say one conclusion remains unavoidable: Pakistan claimed it had acted, while Malawi insists no request was ever received.