Published: November 24, 2026

MONROVIA -- The Liberian Legislature has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 25, on two proposed laws seeking to establish a Special War Crimes Court and a Special Economic and Corruption Crimes Court to address war crimes and corruption in Liberia.

The hearing, organized jointly by the Senate and House of Representatives through their respective judiciary committees and other relevant committees, is scheduled for noon in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

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In a statement issued Monday, Nov. 23, the Legislature announced that the hearing will focus on the harmonized and revised Bill to Establish a Special War Crimes Court and the Bill to Establish a Special Economic and Corruption Crimes Court for Liberia, also referred to as the National Anti-Corruption Court.

The statement, signed by Bibiana B. Blay, acting director of the Senate's Press and Public Affairs Department, disclosed that representatives of 18 institutions and organizations have been officially invited to make presentations and participate in an interactive session with lawmakers.

The Joint Committee also extended invitations to government institutions, civil society advocates, human rights organizations, legal practitioners, local and international stakeholders and members of the general public.

According to the statement, the hearing is consistent with the roadmap on Liberia's transitional justice process released by the Joint Committee on June 16, 2026.

The roadmap was followed by a series of consultative meetings held from June 24 to July 1 at the Liberian Senate, involving representatives of government institutions, religious organizations, civil society groups and the legal community.

Institutions consulted included the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Bar Association, Liberia Council of Churches, Liberia Muslim Council, Office of War and Economic Crimes Court and Independent National Commission on Human Rights.

Others included the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Federation of Liberian Youth, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia, civil society war crimes advocates and other local stakeholders.

The Joint Committee said it also received contributions from senior Liberian constitutional lawyers and international legal practitioners during the consultations.

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"The Joint Committee has extended official invitations to representatives of eighteen (18) institutions and organizations to make presentations and participate in an interactive session at the hearing on November 25," the statement said.

The Legislature encouraged stakeholders to submit informed recommendations to strengthen the proposed legislation and ensure its compliance with domestic and international legal standards.

"The Joint Committee therefore solicits and encourages constructive engagement and the submission of informed contributions and recommendations to help strengthen the proposed legislation, ensure justice and fairness, and respect domestic constitutional and statutory legal regimes that withstand international scrutiny," the statement added.