Government, Parliament and development partners have called for renewed efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in Uganda, warning that existing laws and interventions must translate into justice and protection for women and girls.

The call was made during a press conference ahead of the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign running from November 25 to December 10 to raise awareness and strengthen efforts to end violence against women and girls.

State Minister for Gender and Culture Affairs Mary Kamuli Kuteesa appealed to Ugandan men to take an active role in protecting women, saying gender-based violence continues to destroy families and claim lives.

"Can we protect the people who really matter to us? These are your daughters, your sisters and your mothers," Kuteesa said.

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Citing Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) data, Kuteesa said physical violence among women aged 15 to 49 had declined from 34.4 per cent in 2006 to 22.6 per cent in 2022.

However, she expressed concern over the increase in emotional abuse among married and formerly married women, which rose from 29 per cent to 33 per cent over the same period.

She further revealed that nearly six in every 10 women who have ever been married had experienced physical, sexual or emotional abuse from a spouse or partner at some point in their lives.

The minister said domestic violence was not only a social and human rights concern but also an economic burden, with the Economic Policy Research Centre estimating that it costs Uganda approximately 2.3 per cent of its annual economic output.

Kuteesa also raised concern over the growing prevalence of technology-facilitated gender-based violence, including online harassment, cyberstalking, threats and the non-consensual sharing of private images.

She said government was working with the police, health workers, the justice sector and community organisations to strengthen reporting mechanisms and support services for survivors.

Uganda currently has 26 shelters providing temporary accommodation, counselling, medical assistance and legal support to survivors, according to the minister. However, she said additional investment was needed to expand their capacity and reach more victims.

Kuteesa encouraged victims and members of the public to use the toll-free Sauti 116 helpline to report abuse, particularly cases involving children and vulnerable women who may be unable to seek help independently.

She also pointed to government interventions such as the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project, which is intended to economically empower women and strengthen their ability to make independent decisions.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) and Lira District Woman MP, Linda Agnes Auma, called for stronger legislation and improved access to justice, arguing that the continued prevalence of gender-based violence despite existing legal protections remained a major concern.

"Laws on paper are not enough. That's why we have to not just state the laws, but we have to act," Auma said.

She revealed that police registered more than 12,300 domestic violence cases and over 10,400 defilement cases in 2025, while courts secured only 644 domestic violence convictions and 22 rape convictions.

Auma said the figures highlighted the need to strengthen the justice system and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

She urged Parliament to expedite key legislative reforms, including the Marriage Bill, National Legal Aid Bill, Witness Protection Bill and sexual offences legislation, arguing that the proposed laws would help address gaps that often prevent cases from progressing to successful prosecution.

The UWOPA chairperson also disclosed that the association had established a legal aid referral desk at its offices to help women, including those in leadership and professional positions, access legal assistance and support.

She further expressed concern over increasing online harassment targeting women, particularly those in public leadership, and urged victims to speak out and utilise available digital reporting mechanisms.

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This year's campaign will run under the theme, "Unite to Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity Across Online and Offline Spaces."

The national launch is scheduled for November 25 at Kijagwemi Grounds in Masaka City, an area identified by the Ministry of Gender as requiring increased attention to gender-based violence and access to justice.

The campaign will run until December 10, which coincides with International Human Rights Day. Activities will focus on raising awareness about different forms of abuse, educating women and girls about their rights, improving access to justice and strengthening protection mechanisms for survivors.

Government officials and legislators called on men, community leaders, Parliament, civil society organisations and the media to work together to end gender-based violence and create safer communities for women and girls.