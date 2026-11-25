A new report by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has revealed that nearly 51 per cent of Ugandan youths are neither in employment, education nor training (NEET), highlighting the growing challenge of youth exclusion and the urgent need for government intervention.

The Commission's 13th Annual Report on the State of Equal Opportunities in Uganda, released on Tuesday at Kampala Sheraton Hotel, indicates that approximately 50.9 per cent of the country's youths, representing 5.2 million young people, are outside the three categories.

According to Susan Atukunda, the Principal Research Officer at the Equal Opportunities Commission, the situation is considerably worse among young women, who account for a disproportionate share of those excluded.

"Young women accounted for 3,277,019 (57.5%) of young people compared to 1,973,749 (42.7%) among young men. This means that approximately 1.3 million more young women than young men were outside employment, education and training," Atukunda said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The report attributes youth exclusion to challenges that begin within households and the education system before extending into the labour market.

It notes that poverty forces some young people out of school before completing their education, while skills mismatches, limited practical experience and inadequate employment opportunities make the transition into the labour market difficult, even for graduates.

For young women, these challenges are compounded by early pregnancies, early marriages and disproportionate care responsibilities. Rural youths face additional disadvantages, including limited access to electricity, internet connectivity and employment information.

"These experiences demonstrate that being outside employment, education and training is not merely an individual circumstance but a reflection of broader barriers to accessing equal opportunities," the report states.

The report reveals significant regional disparities in access to productive opportunities.

Bukedi recorded the highest proportion of youths outside employment, education and training at 62.4 per cent, followed by Lango at 62.3 per cent. Busoga and Karamoja each recorded 60.9 per cent, while West Nile stood at 60.6 per cent.

In contrast, Kampala Capital City recorded the lowest rate at 34.1 per cent, followed by Kigezi at 39.4 per cent and Ankole at 39.8 per cent.

Although Buganda did not record the highest proportion, it had the largest absolute number of young people in this category, at 1,071,391. This highlights the importance of considering both the proportion and the actual number of affected young people when designing interventions.

Atukunda noted that approximately 700,000 Ugandans enter the labour market annually, yet fewer than 200,000 are absorbed into employment.

"Although employment has been growing at approximately 6.4 per cent annually, this growth has not translated into sufficient employment opportunities. That is why we have 500,000 Ugandans left outside the labour market annually. Employment in Uganda is overwhelmingly declining, characterised by low earnings, job insecurity and limited social protection," she said.

The report further highlights gaps in social security coverage among young people.

Although the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is the country's largest social security scheme, only 349,140 of the 827,998 youths registered with the fund were actively contributing.

This leaves the majority of young people without adequate social protection, exposing them to financial vulnerability, particularly in the event of unemployment, illness and old age, and increasing their risk of falling into poverty.

The report also raises concerns about the limited number of young people benefiting from government livelihood and economic empowerment programmes, including the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) and the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Of the approximately 10.7 million youths in Uganda, the Youth Livelihood Programme, introduced in 2013, had benefited only 277,457, representing 2.6 per cent, over 13 years.

Meanwhile, the Parish Development Model, launched in 2022, had reached approximately 1.1 million young people, representing 10.2 per cent, over four years.

The report also observes that although international labour migration has created employment opportunities for some young people, others face exploitation, confinement, insecurity and other challenges while working abroad.

It further indicates that only 868,872 youths are in public employment, while just 65,915 are formally employed in the public sector, out of approximately 500,000 public-sector employees.

The assessment concludes that unemployment affects young people across different educational and skills backgrounds, including both skilled and unskilled, educated and uneducated youths.

The report questions whether the official unemployment rate of 16.1 per cent adequately captures the extent of youth unemployment and economic vulnerability in the country.

It argues that conventional unemployment statistics may overlook people engaged in occasional or irregular work who remain economically insecure.

"We found that this figure does not fully reflect the extent of youth unemployment rates. Take an example of someone who works one day in a week and earns Shs20,000. This person is counted as employed. So, the statistics mask the true extent of youth employment vulnerability, as many Ugandans are statistically employed but still remain economically insecure and trapped in poverty," Atukunda said.

The report identifies low economic growth and jobless growth as major drivers of unemployment.

It warns that unless economic growth translates into meaningful and sustainable job creation, Uganda risks having more young people trapped in poverty, dependency and exclusion from national development.

The Assistant Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Mondo Kyateeka, said the report reflects the realities facing young people across the country.

He attributed part of the challenge to the country's high birth rate and teenage pregnancies.

"We, of course, are contributing to this state of affairs by the rate of manufacturing children in this country. We produce two million children every year, but it is important to know that 42 per cent of all the pregnancies in this country are early births. Also, 24 per cent of all the pregnancies in this country are the result of teenage pregnancies," Kyateeka said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that teenage mothers often lack the financial and social capacity to support their children through school, increasing the likelihood that the next generation will grow up without adequate education and employment opportunities.

Recommendations

Yusuf Muziransa, the Principal Information and Communications Officer at the Equal Opportunities Commission, urged the Ministry of Gender, the Ministry of Education and local governments to establish targeted outreach programmes to identify and re-engage young people outside employment, education and training, particularly young women and rural youths.

He said such programmes should be linked to existing vocational training initiatives, paid apprenticeships, employment opportunities and livelihood programmes.

Muziransa also called on the Uganda Investment Authority and the Ministry of Trade to strengthen enforcement of employment commitments made by domestic and foreign investors benefiting from government incentives.

He said this should include verifying the number of jobs actually created and sustained, the employment of Ugandan nationals and the implementation of skills-transfer arrangements.

Additionally, he urged NSSF and the Ministry of Gender to expand the enrolment of young people engaged in informal employment under the existing Smartlife Flexi Voluntary Savings Scheme.

He recommended targeted community mobilisation, financial literacy programmes and partnerships with youth associations, market vendors and informal-sector groups to promote financial inclusion, encourage savings and strengthen young people's financial resilience.