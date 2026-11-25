"Things are falling apart," Malawi's most influential religious leaders have warned, as they demanded that President Arthur Peter Mutharika break his silence over concerns about his health and reassure the nation that he remains capable of discharging the duties of office.

In a sharply worded statement, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), an interfaith body representing Catholic, Protestant and Muslim organisations, said the country was grappling with economic hardship, fuel shortages and declining public services while uncertainty surrounding the President's condition continued to deepen.

The committee argued that Malawi was facing mounting challenges while the public remained without clear answers about the health of the President, whom it said had been largely absent from public engagements.

At the centre of its intervention was a demand for greater transparency from the presidency.

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"PAC demands that the Head of State address the nation in earnest," the committee said.

It added that there was a growing public perception that the country's leadership "may lack the capacity to exercise control and deal with the current challenges".

The statement painted a bleak picture of national conditions, claiming that access to fuel and foreign currency remained "a nightmare" and that essential public services, including the supply of medicines, were in a deteriorating state.

PAC also voiced concern over what it described as persistent speculation regarding the President's health.

Referring to his recent return from a private visit to South Africa, the committee claimed the muted public reception had only intensified questions about his condition.

"It is evil to profit from the health status of the Head of State," the statement said.

In an unusually direct appeal to those around the President, it added: "Tell us the truth now rather than later. Malawians are suffering."

The organisation said it had twice sought an audience with Mutharika, through letters dated March 25 and September 30 this year, but had received no response.

It noted that before the 2025 election campaign, meetings with the President had been routinely granted.

The committee also questioned the apparent sidelining of First Vice-President Jane Ansah, asking why other government figures had continued to preside over state functions while she appeared to have been excluded from duties traditionally associated with her office.

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PAC demanded that she be allowed to undertake those responsibilities and warned against any attempt to marginalise her because of her gender.

"APM appointed her to be on the ballot and no any other person," the statement said, using the President's initials in a pointed defence of her constitutional standing.

In a further broadside, the committee accused government communicators of relying on "propaganda and arrogance through media manipulation" and warned against attempts to shape public opinion through artificial intelligence and other communication strategies rather than addressing substantive concerns.

"No regime in Malawi has survived for investing in such communication biases," it said.

The committee's demands were unequivocal: a live national address from the President, a clear explanation of his health status and reassurance that constitutional norms were being respected in the conduct of state affairs.

"The wait-and-see approach is costly," the statement concluded.

The intervention marks a significant escalation by one of Malawi's most influential civil society organisations.

PAC said it had first raised its concerns publicly in October and had exhausted private avenues of engagement before deciding to renew its appeal.