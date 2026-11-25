MONROVIA -- The Liberian Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 24, unanimously confirmed Cllr. Betty M. Lamin-Blamo as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, with all 19 senators present voting in favor of her confirmation.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai appointed Lamin-Blamo on Sept. 2, 2026, subject to Senate confirmation, to succeed Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh.

As Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Lamin-Blamo will serve as the government's chief legal adviser, oversee criminal prosecutions on behalf of the state and supervise institutions under the Ministry of Justice.

Her confirmation followed the presentation of a report from the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions during Tuesday's plenary session, recommending her confirmation.

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The committee, chaired by Sinoe County Sen. Augustine S. Chea, reported that Lamin-Blamo was cross-examined during her confirmation hearing and demonstrated the requisite ability, competence and suitability to serve as Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Based on its findings, the committee recommended that plenary confirm the presidential nominee.

Following the presentation of the report, River Gee County Sen. Wellington Geevon-Smith made a motion for Lamin-Blamo's confirmation.

In accordance with the Senate's standing rules, the votes were taken on the record, with all 19 senators present voting in favor of the motion. No senator voted against her confirmation or abstained.

Following the unanimous vote, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence instructed the Secretary of the Senate to formally communicate the confirmation decision to the Executive Branch.