Uganda is advocating greater citizen participation in monitoring public services and holding government institutions accountable as more than 73 African anti-corruption agencies move to establish a continental alliance to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Inspector General of Government Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala said Uganda was using partnerships with civil society organisations (CSOs), faith-based organisations and Parliament to increase public involvement in accountability processes.

She said the collaborations enable communities to monitor government service delivery, identify grievances and demand action from responsible public institutions.

Justice Naluzze presented Uganda's approach at the African Alliance of Open Integrity and Anti-Corruption Institutions meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, where representatives of more than 73 anti-corruption agencies are discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in tackling corruption.

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"Uganda collaborates with Civil Society Organisations to engage citizens to demand for effective and efficient service delivery under the Transparency, Accountability and Anti-Corruption initiative," the Inspectorate of Government said in a statement summarising her presentation.

Naluzze said the partnerships support community structures to monitor service delivery, use social accountability tools and resolve grievances arising within communities.

She added that the Inspectorate conducts joint anti-corruption campaigns with civil society and faith-based organisations.

The Inspectorate is also working with Parliament through the Open Government Partnership and parliamentary oversight sessional committees to follow up on recommendations contained in parliamentary oversight reports.

The arrangement is intended to ensure that concerns identified through parliamentary scrutiny receive attention from the relevant government institutions.

Naluzze also highlighted the establishment of integrity clubs in tertiary institutions as part of efforts to influence young people's conduct and promote ethical leadership.

The clubs are intended to instil a culture of integrity and encourage behavioural and mindset change among students.

The Marrakech meeting, convened by the Open Government Partnership in collaboration with Morocco's National Authority for Probity, Prevention and the Fight Against Corruption, is expected to launch the African Alliance of Open Integrity and Anti-Corruption Institutions.

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The proposed alliance will provide a platform for African anti-corruption agencies to share information, exchange experiences and develop common approaches to preventing and combating corruption.

Participants are also expected to identify areas for cooperation, technical support and mutual learning while developing a common understanding of what constitutes open integrity and anti-corruption institutions.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies by promoting openness, transparency and collaboration in their operations.

Uganda's presentation places emphasis on involving citizens and non-governmental actors in accountability processes, complementing the investigative and enforcement responsibilities of state anti-corruption institutions.