UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima has been named among seven distinguished recipients of honorary doctorates by Stellenbosch University in South Africa, in recognition of her contribution to social justice, global leadership and women's rights.

Byanyima will receive a Doctor of Commerce (DCom), honoris causa, an honorary degree awarded to individuals whose work has made an outstanding contribution to society.

UNAIDS announced the recognition on Monday, congratulating the Ugandan-born global health leader on the achievement.

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In her reaction, Byanyima described the honour as humbling, dedicating it to people working to advance equality, social justice and access to healthcare.

"Deeply humbled and honoured to receive an honorary doctorate from StellenboschUni," she said.

"I accept it in recognition of all those working every day for social justice, gender equality and the right to health," she added.

She said the recognition had strengthened her resolve to continue advocating for a fairer society.

"Indeed, this strengthens my resolve to keep fighting for a more equal and just world," Byanyima said.

An engineer by training, Byanyima has built a career spanning aviation, diplomacy, politics and international development.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Manchester and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Cranfield University, both in the United Kingdom.

She began her career as a flight engineer with Uganda Airlines before serving as Uganda's ambassador to France between 1989 and 1994.

She later served three terms in Parliament representing Mbarara Municipality, where she championed women's participation in leadership and contributed to the development of gender equality provisions in the 1995 Constitution.

At the international level, Byanyima held leadership positions at the African Union Commission and the United Nations Development Programme before becoming Executive Director of Oxfam International in 2013, a position she held until 2019.

In November 2019, she was appointed Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), becoming one of the leading global voices on HIV/AIDS, gender equality and access to healthcare.

The Stellenbosch University honour adds to the recognition Byanyima has received for her work in human rights, women's empowerment and global development.