Ghanaian music star Sarkodie has praised Uganda's cultural heritage and traditions following his recent visit to the country, describing the experience as an eye-opener that left him inspired by Africa's history and identity.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, shared his reflections on social media on Tuesday after touring several cultural and historical sites in Uganda as part of his African Diaries series.

"Uganda was more than just a visit... it was an eye-opening experience," Sarkodie wrote.

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He said the country's cultural richness and heritage had given him a deeper appreciation of Africa's history and the importance of preserving its traditions.

"From the richness of its culture to the beauty of its heritage and traditions, I left deeply inspired," he added.

The 41-year-old musician also reflected on the need for Africans to take greater pride in their cultural identity and protect their historical inheritance.

"A reminder that Africa is sitting on centuries of beauty, wisdom and identity that we must never lose," he said.

During his November 2026 visit, Sarkodie explored several destinations, including Mengo Palace, the traditional seat of the Buganda Kingdom, and the Kasubi Royal Tombs, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and burial ground for Buganda kings.

He also met Princess Katrina Sarah Ssangalyambogo as he explored aspects of the kingdom's history, traditional leadership and cultural practices.

His itinerary extended beyond Kampala, with a visit to Jinja, where he toured the Source of the Nile, one of Uganda's major tourism attractions. He also sampled the popular Ugandan rolex, a street-food delicacy made from an omelette rolled inside chapati.

The musician further spent time with the Ghetto Kids, the Ugandan dance group that has gained international recognition through its performances, before visiting State House in Entebbe.

Sarkodie said the experience had reinforced his belief that Africa still has much to offer the world through its cultural heritage and historical identity.

"We have so much to rediscover, preserve and proudly showcase to the world," he said.

His visit comes as Uganda continues to promote its cultural and historical attractions as part of its tourism offering, with traditional institutions, heritage sites and community experiences giving visitors opportunities to explore the country's history.