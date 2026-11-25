MONROVIA, LIBERIA --On Tuesday, November 24, the Liberian Senate confirmed Cllr. Betty Lamin-Blamo as Minister of Justice and Cllr. Abrahim Boimah Silah as Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia.

Cllr. Blamo, a well-respected lawyer was recently appointed by the president, Mr. Joseph N. Boakai based on her professionalism in the legal field.

The Liberian Senate unanimously confirmed her appointment as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, with all 19 senators present voting in favor of her nomination. The Senate Judiciary Committee concluded that she possessed the competence, ability, and suitability required for the position

Cllr. Blamo is not strange in the field. Prior to her nomination as Justice Minister, she served as Solicitor General of Liberia for more than four years. During her confirmation hearing, on Tuesday, she cited improvements in coordination between prosecutors and police investigators, which she said contributed to an 85% conviction rate during her tenure.

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Her confirmation makes her as Government's chief legal adviser and serves as Supervisor of criminal prosecutions on behalf of the state. Not only that, but also, Overseer of agencies and institutions operating under the Ministry of Justice

She is a graduate of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, where she earned her legal education and qualified for legal practice . later, she earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Columbia University School of Law in New York, United States. In addition to that, she received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for achieving the highest grade in Secured Transactions Law during her legal studies in the United States. She was admitted to practice law in Liberia as an attorney in 2004 and as a Counselor of the Supreme Court of Liberia in 2007.

The Senate also confirmed Cllr. Abrahim Boimah Silah as Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia.

Following deliberations, senators voted to approve both nominations, paving the way for the officials to assume their respective responsibilities.

Their confirmation marks a significant development in the leadership of Liberia's justice sector.