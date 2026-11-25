Rwanda needs to improve the implementation of its national plan to combat antimicrobial resistance, after fewer than four in 10 planned activities were carried out, health experts say.

The discussion comes during World AMR Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24, which raises awareness of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promotes the responsible use of medicines.

Marcel Ishimwe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMR Initiative Rwanda, said the country had made progress in recognising AMR as a national priority, but putting its commitments into practice remains a challenge.

Rwanda's Second National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP AMR II 2025-2029) shows that only 38 per cent of activities planned under the previous 2019-2024 plan were implemented.

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The rate was low for activities promoting responsible antimicrobial use, with only 12 per cent completed. Awareness activities recorded 38 per cent implementation.

"Developing strategies and conducting campaigns are not enough. Rwanda needs annual targets, funded workplans, regular public reporting, transparent annual national progress reviews and clear accountability for every implementing institution," Ishimwe said.

He added that limited laboratory capacity and weak surveillance across human, animal and environmental health sectors are hampering efforts to detect and monitor drug-resistant infections.

He noted a need for greater investment in laboratory equipment, skilled personnel, reliable supplies, quality assurance and timely data sharing.

"Limited baseline research and inadequate facilities for disposing of antimicrobial medicines are other challenges in monitoring their impact on the environment.

"Environmental monitoring needs attention so that resistant organisms and antimicrobial residues are not overlooked," he said.

Ishimwe said antibiotics are being misused in communities, healthcare facilities and food production, with self-medication, limited farmer involvement, poor collaboration and gaps in animal-health guidelines and regulations contributing to the problem.

He advises stricter enforcement of prescription and sales controls, more training in antimicrobial stewardship and greater involvement of farmers, pharmacists, veterinarians and community health workers.

Misuse accelerates resistance

Leopold Bitunga, an internal medicine physician at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), a lecturer of medicine at the University of Rwanda and an antimicrobial stewardship champion, said antibiotic resistance develops naturally but spreads faster when antibiotics are misused or overused.

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He said bacteria can adapt when repeatedly exposed to antibiotics, making medicines that previously treated infections less effective.

Using antibiotics to treat viral infections, taking the wrong medicine or dosage, and stopping treatment as soon as symptoms improve are among the practices that contribute to resistance.

Bitunga said when an infection fails to respond to treatment, clinicians should reassess the diagnosis and, where possible, collect samples for culture and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

The tests identify the bacteria causing the infection and establish which antibiotics are likely to work.

Where laboratory testing is unavailable, clinicians rely on treatment guidelines and patients' symptoms to select appropriate medicines.

Bitunga said clinical judgement and consultations among healthcare professionals are important in such cases.

He said Rwanda has several antibiotics available for treating resistant infections, although some are expensive. He cautioned against their indiscriminate use.

Some hospitals have introduced restrictions on prescribing certain antibiotics, while private pharmacies are also beginning to limit their unrestricted sale.

Bitunga warned that rising resistance could make infections that are currently treatable difficult, or even impossible, to manage.

Hospital-acquired infections, especially bloodstream infections such as sepsis, are among the major concerns, affecting both adults and children.