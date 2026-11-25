A pilot captured by the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) in eastern DR Congo has been identified as Alexander Villette, a South African former commercial pilot and flight instructor with a history of working in the South African aviation industry.

Villette was captured after his Cessna 208 aircraft was shot down by FRN forces, on Sunday, November 22. He is the sole survivor who was aboard the aircraft, which the FRN said was preparing to carry out airstrikes on settlements in the Minembwe highlands of South Kivu Province.

ALSO READ: FRN forces shoot down fighter jet flying over Minembwe: spokesperson

According to Oscar Balinda, deputy spokesperson for the FRN, Villette survived the crash, which killed three other people aboard the aircraft.

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"The South African fighter pilot is the only one who survived. We are nursing him back to health, but the irony is that the only hospital (Minembwe) that could have saved him is the one that he bombed," Balinda told the media.

Villette's capture has drawn attention to the growing involvement of foreign private military contractors in the conflict in eastern DR Congo, where the Congolese government has relied on private contractors for specialised aviation and military support.

ALSO READ: Former US special forces officer behind FARDC air strikes: investigation

Who is Alexander Villette?

Villette, 33, is from Cape Town, South Africa, and previously worked as a commercial pilot and Grade II flight instructor.

He was associated with Morningstar Flight Academy and WestAir Aviation, an aviation service provider operating in southern Africa.

His name attracted attention in South Africa in January 2024 after he was dismissed by WestAir Aviation over racist remarks directed at fellow pilot Tumi Katisi.

In an Instagram direct message to Katisi, Villette suggested that she had received additional opportunities to fly a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft because of her skin colour.

Katisi described the remarks as racist and shared the message on social media.

WestAir subsequently confirmed Villete's dismissal, saying he had breached the company's code of conduct.

The company described his remarks as derogatory racial comments and said they had prompted immediate disciplinary action.

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How is he linked to the war in eastern DR Congo?

According to Conspiracy Tracker Great Lakes, Villette was associated with Contractor Airways (PTY) Limited, a company reportedly owned by former US Special Forces member Steven Shaulis and South African Craig Munro.

In investigation by the outlet found that the company operated a Cessna Caravan from Kalemie, a city on the western shore of Lake Tanganyika, conducting aerial surveillance and airstrikes in support of the Congolese army (FARDC) in the war with FRN forces.

ALSO READ: DR Congo: Ex-New Zealand special forces officer killed in fighting as retired US Green Beret is wounded

It also identified South African helicopter pilot Richard Brodie, reportedly involved with the Burundian Air Force, and Namibian national Wilhelm Bosman among foreign personnel linked to military operations supporting Kinshasa.

FRN's Balinda described Villette as a mercenary who had no connection to the community targeted in the alleged bombing.

He also criticised the alleged attack for damaging part of a referral hospital serving a population of at least 80,000 people.