The newly elected Executive Committee of Rubavu District has pledged to prioritize transforming the border district by prioritising infrastructure, agricultural productivity and human security.

They said this after their election on Tuesday, November 24. Proper Mulindwa was re-elected as Mayor of Rubavu District. Phillipe Niyonsenga was elected as Vice Mayor for Economic Development, while Claudine Uwera was elected as Vice Mayor for Social Affairs.

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Mulindwa said improving infrastructure, addressing human security issues, and increasing agricultural productivity will be among the key priorities for the next five-year term.

"We want to prioritize productivity across various pillars--notably the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the district's economy," he said.

"We will also ensure that the approved industrial park becomes operational."

Uwera, a former executive secretary of Kimihurura Sector in Kigali, said her main focus will be on sanitation and greening initiatives.

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"We want to have a greener city with beautiful gardens and trees," she said in an interview with The New Times. "We want the town to look nice so that visitors arriving do not see any big difference compared to Kigali."

Uwera added that the experience she gained while working in Kigali City will help her and the new team achieve this vision.