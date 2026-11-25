Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

While the Royal Moroccan Football Federation questions the integrity of the arbitration process, CAF says they will take all the necessary measures to implement the arbitration

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has outrightly rejected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, alleging irregularities in the arbitration process and threatening further legal action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday hours after the ruling was delivered, the Moroccan federation said it was astonished that CAS failed to consider its concerns over the integrity of the proceedings, particularly alleged communication between one of the arbitrators and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) shortly before the decision was delivered.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The federation specifically identified German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, alleging that he communicated with the FSF president 48 hours before the ruling was issued.

Although Morocco did not provide further details of the alleged communication in its statement, it said the matter raises questions about the arbitration process's credibility.

The federation also faulted CAS for what it considered a failure to adequately address the regulations governing players who leave the pitch without the referee's authorisation.

It argued that the principle, recently reaffirmed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA, carries responsibilities and disciplinary consequences for players who abandon the field of play without permission.

The Moroccan federation said it remained determined to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the CAS decision.

The statement followed Tuesday's ruling by the Lausanne-based arbitration body, which upheld Senegal's appeal against the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board that had awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory in the AFCON final.

CAS set aside the Appeal Board's decision and reinstated the earlier decision of CAF's Disciplinary Board, thereby confirming Senegal's 1-0 victory in the final played in Rabat in January.

The dispute arose after Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest following a late penalty awarded to Morocco during regulation time. The match eventually resumed, with Senegal winning in extra time.

CAF's Appeal Board subsequently ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the continental title.

However, CAS ruled that referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala had the authority to decide whether to restart or permanently stop the match.

In its explanation of the verdict, the arbitration panel said the referee's decision to resume play fell under the field-of-play doctrine, which generally prevents sporting decisions taken by match officials during a game from being reviewed unless there is evidence of arbitrariness or bad faith.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Legal Affairs Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The panel noted that both teams had returned to the pitch and expressed their willingness to continue before the referee blew his whistle to restart the game.

It consequently held that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which address situations where a team's conduct leads to the permanent abandonment of a match, were not applicable because the final was resumed and completed.

CAS also said the referee had made his decision in an atmosphere of extreme tension but found no evidence that his judgment had been influenced by external factors.

The three-member panel, chaired by French professor Gérald Simon, reached a unanimous decision, with Ulrich Haas of Germany and Luigi Fumagalli of Italy as members.

Tuesday's ruling has restored Senegal as champions. Still, Morocco's latest statement signals that the dispute may not be over, with the North African federation insisting it will explore further legal options.

Meanwhile, CAF says it respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it.