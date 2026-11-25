Geneva — This is a summary of what was said by Dr. Douglas Noble, UNICEF Global Lead for Public Health Emergencies and Global Incident Manager for Ebola - to whom quoted text may be attributed - at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva

"I've just wrapped up a trip to Beni, Butembo, and Bunia, in eastern DRC.

"The response has made considerable progress since my last visit in May, but much remains to be done, and the outbreak's wider impact on families and communities is becoming clearer.

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"In Bunia, I visited a safe space for women and girls next to an Ebola treatment centre and joined a focus group at a nearby church. Both are part of efforts to address violence against women and girls during the outbreak, and both are places where people can gather and speak safely. I learned how violence was increasing and how fear of Ebola was leading to women's movements being restricted, potentially exposing them to violence and abuse.

"It reinforced for me that the consequences of an outbreak extend far beyond infection and death, and that our response must recognize and address these wider impacts.

"Today, we're releasing preliminary findings from what is, to our knowledge, the first real-time surveillance of violence against women and adolescent girls during an active disease outbreak. UNICEF is carrying out this work with SOFEPADI, a Congolese women-led organization, and Washington University in St. Louis.

"So far, we've spoken to 1,062 women and adolescent girls across five health zones in Ituri. We're also hearing from young people through U-Report, UNICEF's digital platform, and talking to frontline workers.

"This surveillance is helping us understand where risks are increasing while there's still time to do something about it. And what we're already hearing is concerning.

"Nearly 6 in 10 women and adolescent girls surveyed said violence and abuse had started or increased in their lives since the Ebola outbreak began.

"More than a third described someone taking more control over their lives, followed by emotional and psychological abuse. Others reported physical and sexual violence.

"Seven in 10 live in households that have been through isolation, quarantine, or contact tracing. Of them, nearly 2 in 3 reported new or increased violence. Nine in 10 linked it to the stress and fear this outbreak has brought into their homes.

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"I want to be very clear about something. Isolation, quarantine, and contact tracing are absolutely critical to stopping Ebola. But what these findings are telling us is that families are under enormous pressure because of Ebola, and women and girls are bearing much of the cost.

"I raised this issue during my mission in-country, and there was real interest in addressing it. UNICEF and our partners will follow up to ensure that the needs and protection of women and girls remain central to the response.

"Since June, UNICEF and partners have supported more than 3,300 survivors of gender-based violence in Ituri and North Kivu. But protecting women and children is one of the most underfunded parts of this response. Right now, the funding gap is 76 per cent.

"We must, therefore, keep services for women and girls open, accessible and funded, and open new ones where Ebola is spreading. Ensuring the safety of women and girls should be an integral part of this response. And, this kind of surveillance should be built into every outbreak response from day one.

"Now, none of this would exist without SOFEPADI, whose teams are from and in these communities every day. I'll hand over now to Sandrine Lusamba, SOFEPADI's National Coordinator."