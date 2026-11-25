Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has reaffirmed government's commitment to building a competitive, inclusive, and technologically advanced productive economy.

The Deputy Minister delivered remarks at the 2026 Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFA) Reindustrialisation Conference held on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

"While our mineral wealth has been an important source of growth, sustainable prosperity depends on our ability to process, manufacture and innovate within our own borders.

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"A strong industrial base is essential for creating jobs, increasing exports, driving technological advancement and strengthening economic resilience.

"History offers a clear lesson that no country can achieve sustained prosperity without industrialisation. For our nation, reindustrialisation is a national imperative. It sits at the centre of our efforts to expand economic inclusion," he said.

Morolong noted that reindustrialisation resides at the centre of government's efforts to "expand economic inclusion and create opportunities for future generations".

On this score, he outlined government's strategic roadmap to shift South Africa away from exporting raw materials toward local processing, higher-value manufacturing, and domestic innovation.

"Cabinet earlier this year approved the Revised Industrial Development Strategy 2026, providing a clear roadmap for strengthening South Africa's productive capacity and positioning the economy for long-term growth in a rapidly changing world.

"The strategy is anchored on three pillars of decarbonisation, diversification and digitalisation. Together, these pillars will transform South Africa into a globally competitive, technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable industrial economy," he said.

On delivery, the Deputy Minister said reindustrialisation succeeds when there is a capable developmental state working in partnership with innovative businesses, investors and entrepreneurs".

He highlighted that government's role is not to replace business or crowd out private investment, but to create an enabling environment for businesses to invest, grow and compete.

The Deputy Minister acknowledged this requires reliable electricity, efficient logistics, adequate water supply and modern digital infrastructure which government is addressing through reforms strategy, Operation Vulindlela.

"Through Operation Vulindlela ... government is continuously addressing structural constraints in key network industries, opening them to greater competition and private investment, and reducing the cost of doing business.

"The next phase of the energy reforms focuses on accelerating transmission infrastructure and modernising the national grid," the Deputy Minister said.

Government is also leveraging public procurement and localisation as strategic instruments to create stable domestic demand for locally manufactured goods.

"Together, these interventions demonstrate that reindustrialisation is not only about supporting factories and production lines.

"It is equally about building an efficient, competitive and modern economic platform that enables industry to grow, scale and create jobs," Morolong stated.

Inclusive industrialisation

Morolong emphasised that industrialisation must be inclusive, with black industrialists at its centre, describing the growth of black industrialists as a central feature of the reindustrialisation agenda rather than a separate programme.

"The true measure of our success will be the number of lives we have improved. Industrial growth must create opportunities for young people, support small businesses, empower women entrepreneurs, enable black industrialists and expand meaningful participation in the economy.

"Government's reindustrialisation agenda is about broadening participation in the economy and ensuring that industrial growth creates opportunities for those who were historically excluded from ownership, production and wealth creation," he noted.

A central pillar of government's industrial agenda is redressing historical economic exclusion by placing black industrialists, small businesses, women entrepreneurs, and young people at the centre of industrial growth.

Through the Black Industrialists Policy and the Black Industrialists Scheme, government is providing cost-sharing grants of 30% to 50% as well as non-financial technical and capacity-building support.

Furthermore, Morolong noted that in the 2025 financial year, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) facilitated R23.4 billion in project funding for 48 black industrialists across strategic manufacturing sectors, comprising R6.62 billion in direct approvals and R16.8 billion mobilised from commercial banks and partners.

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"The growth of black industrialists is not separate from the reindustrialisation agenda but a central feature of it. Reindustrialisation without transformation would simply reproduce historical inequalities.

"Our objective is to build an industrial economy that is simultaneously more inclusive, more competitive and more representative of South Africa's demographics.

"By supporting black industrialists, we are unlocking new sources of innovation, entrepreneurship and productive investment that are essential to long-term growth and job creation," Morolong stated.

The Deputy Minister said South Africa possesses many of the ingredients required for industrial success, including abundant natural resources, established industrial capabilities, sophisticated financial institutions, entrepreneurial talent and access to expanding regional markets.

"What is required now is collective resolve and sustained implementation... the Government-business partnership provides the vehicle.

"Let us work together to revitalise our industrial base, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and position South Africa as a leading centre of industrial production, innovation and value addition on the African continent," Morolong concluded.