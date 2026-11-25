The Federal High Court ruled that the former deputy Senate president and the NDC violated mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act in the process leading to his nomination.

The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, has nullified the nomination of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, potentially ending his bid to return to the Senate.

According to a Punch report, in a judgement delivered on Tuesday, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately remove Mr Omo-Agege's name from its list of candidates for the election.

The judge also restrained the former deputy Senate president from parading himself as the NDC candidate for the senatorial district.

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The decision followed a suit, marked FHC/WR/CS/120/2026, instituted by Alexander Akpodiete, who challenged the validity of Mr Omo-Agege's nomination on grounds of his party membership, resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and eligibility to participate in the NDC primary.

In a particularly consequential aspect of the judgement, the court held that the statutory period for the NDC to conduct a fresh primary and nominate another candidate had elapsed.

This leaves the party with no opportunity to replace Mr Omo-Agege through another primary ahead of the 2027 elections, according to the court's interpretation of the Electoral Act.

Justice Nganjiwa dismissed all five preliminary objections raised by Mr Omo-Agege, the NDC and INEC challenging the competence of the suit before proceeding to determine the substantive issues.

The court held that the NDC failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act requiring political parties to submit their membership registers to INEC before conducting primary elections.

It also found that Mr Omo-Agege's name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to INEC at least 21 days before the party's primary.

The judge further held that the NDC failed to provide credible evidence that the register was subsequently updated and submitted to the electoral commission within the legally prescribed period.

On Mr Omo-Agege's eligibility to participate in the primary, the court relied on INEC's revised electoral timetable, noting that he participated in the APC senatorial primary conducted on 18 May 2026.

The judge held that the development established that Mr Omo-Agege was still a member of the APC at the material time.

According to the court, only individuals whose names appeared in a political party's membership register, in accordance with the Electoral Act, were eligible to participate in its primary elections.

The court maintained that a political party could not validly nominate a candidate through a process that failed to satisfy statutory requirements.

It also held that INEC could not lawfully recognise or include on the ballot a candidate whose nomination was founded on a process that violated the Electoral Act.

On the admissibility of an affidavit previously withdrawn from the proceedings, Justice Nganjiwa held that a party was entitled to withdraw an affidavit already filed in a case.

He said such an affidavit ceased to form part of the court's records once withdrawn and could not subsequently be relied upon in determining the matter.

Background

Mr Omo-Agege, who represented Delta Central in the Senate between 2015 and 2023, served as deputy Senate president during the Ninth National Assembly.

He initially sought to return to the Senate on the APC platform but lost the party's Delta Central senatorial primary to the incumbent senator, Ede Dafinone, on 18 May.

Following the defeat, he resigned from the APC and subsequently joined the NDC, where he secured the party's ticket to contest the 2027 senatorial election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 27 May that Mr Omo-Agege had resigned from the APC days after losing the party's primary. The newspaper subsequently reported his defection to the NDC on 28 May.

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The NDC had earlier granted him a waiver to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat, alongside former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, who was seeking the Delta North seat.

Mr Omo-Agege's political ambition had also gained renewed attention in recent days following a violent attack on his campaign team in Ughelli North Local Government Area on Monday, which his organisation said left four people dead.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former deputy Senate president was the target of an alleged assassination attempt during the incident.

The court judgement now presents a fresh legal and political challenge to his ambition to return to the Senate.

PREMIUM TIMES' checks on Mr Omo-Agege's social media pages did not yield any immediate reaction to the judgement.

Responses from Mr Omo-Agege, the NDC and INEC to the judgement could not be immediately obtained by the newspaper.