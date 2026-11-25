Mr Bashorun said Nigeria had received nearly 50,000 doses of the injectable medicine, with more than 30,000 eligible people already accessing it under the ongoing pilot programme.

More than 30,000 people at high risk of HIV infection in Nigeria have accessed Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable drug administered twice a year to prevent HIV infection.

The National Coordinator of Nigeria's AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme (NASCP), Adebobola Bashorun, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a press briefing ahead of the 2026 World AIDS Day commemoration.

Mr Bashorun said Nigeria had received nearly 50,000 doses of the injectable medicine, with more than 30,000 eligible people already accessing it under the ongoing pilot programme.

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He said the country expected an additional 170,000 doses by January 2027 to expand access to more people at substantial risk of acquiring HIV.

"We have over 30,000 that are currently on it. Don't forget that the available injectable doses in Nigeria are not as much as in millions, but rather in the piloting phase of implementation," he said.

Lenacapavir, also known as LEN PrEP, was officially rolled out in Nigeria in March 2026 and is currently being piloted in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The participating states are Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kano, Kwara and Lagos.

Unlike daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), Lenacapavir is administered once every six months, offering another prevention option for people at increased risk of HIV infection.

Mr Bashorun explained that the medicine was specifically intended for eligible high-risk populations rather than the general public.

He said other prevention options available in Nigeria include oral PrEP and injectable Cabotegravir, allowing individuals to choose suitable methods based on their needs.

"There are other options too. You can decide to use oral, you can decide to use Lenacapavir, you can decide to use Cabotegravir. That's why this theme is access. There are many innovations. Get one that fits you most and access it," he said.

Nigeria records progress in HIV treatment

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, disclosed that 80 per cent of Nigerians living with HIV knew their status in 2025.

Ms Ilori said 98 per cent of those who knew their HIV status were receiving antiretroviral treatment, while 94 per cent of people receiving treatment had achieved viral suppression.

The figures show that Nigeria has exceeded the second component of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 95-95-95 targets but remains below the first and third targets.

The targets seek to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive treatment, and 95 per cent of those receiving treatment achieve viral suppression.

Ms Ilori said the gaps in diagnosis remained a concern despite improvements in treatment coverage.

"However, the gaps in diagnosis and treatment remind us that more work is required to ensure that everyone knows their status and has uninterrupted access to lifesaving treatment," she said.

She also disclosed that early infant diagnosis coverage among HIV-exposed infants increased from 15 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2025.

The NACA boss said the government would continue expanding HIV testing, prevention and treatment services, particularly for underserved populations.

Nigeria to unveil HIV financing strategy

Ms Ilori also announced that Nigeria would unveil its National HIV Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2026-2030 on 1 December as part of activities marking World AIDS Day.

She said the strategy was developed to strengthen domestic financing, increase national ownership and ensure continuity of HIV services amid changes in international donor funding.

"As the global health financing landscape continues to evolve, Nigeria cannot afford an HIV response that depends solely on external support," she said.

According to her, sustainable HIV financing requires stronger commitments from state governments, increased domestic resource mobilisation and the integration of HIV services into existing primary healthcare systems.

She said NACA had also developed a National HIV Prevention Plan and advanced work on the National Strategic Plan to strengthen coordination of the country's HIV response.

The agency is also implementing the 2026 Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey to improve understanding of HIV prevalence, risk behaviours and access to services among key populations.

Ms Ilori said this year's World AIDS Day theme, "Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership and Sustainability," highlights the need to make HIV services available to everyone, irrespective of their location, income or social circumstances.

Stakeholders call for equitable access

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) called for stronger domestic investment, community participation and sustainable healthcare systems to improve HIV prevention and treatment.

In a goodwill message, the Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Dakum, said access to HIV services must be equitable and inclusive.

Mr Dakum, represented by the Director of Prevention, Care and Treatment, Helen Omuh, urged the government and stakeholders to strengthen local capacity, address stigma and discrimination, and support communities in delivering HIV services.

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Similarly, Amber Erinmwinhe, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV/AIDS (NINERELA+) called for greater involvement of religious institutions in addressing HIV-related stigma.

Ms Erinmwinhe said equitable access must include dignity, confidentiality and freedom from discrimination.

She urged faith-based institutions and community organisations to participate actively in HIV prevention, treatment advocacy and programme monitoring.

She also called for increased domestic funding to sustain community-led HIV services as international donor support changes.

World AIDS Day 2026

World AIDS Day is commemorated annually on 1 December to raise awareness about HIV, remember people who have died from AIDS-related illnesses and promote prevention, treatment and care.

As part of this year's activities, NACA said it would convene a National Prevention Conference under the theme "Reimagining HIV Prevention Strategies in Nigeria."

Ms Ilori said the conference would examine existing prevention approaches, emerging technologies and strategies for expanding access to HIV services.

She urged Nigerians to know their HIV status and encouraged the media to promote accurate information while challenging stigma and discrimination.