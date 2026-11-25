The former vice president also pledged to support local production and restore Nigerians' purchasing power, amid continuing litigation over his presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took his presidential campaign to Kogi State on Tuesday, promising to reduce fuel costs, support local businesses, and restore Nigerians' purchasing power, according to a statement from his campaign.

The former vice president continues to campaign on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), despite a Federal High Court judgement invalidating his presidential nomination, which the party has appealed.

In the statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of pursuing policies that have made basic necessities increasingly difficult for Nigerians to afford.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The campaign said supporters at the rally chanted "Tinubu Must Go", which Atiku described as an expression of frustration with prevailing economic conditions.

"A mother should not have to choose between feeding her children and paying their school fees. A trader should not open a shop each morning wondering whether anyone can afford to buy. A young person should not work hard all day and still struggle to pay for the journey home," he said.

Video footage obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, presented as showing the rally, depicts a large gathering of supporters waving flags and surrounding campaign vehicles, with spectators also occupying the stands.

The Kogi State chapter of the ADC had earlier announced that it had secured Buhari Square in Lokoja, the state capital, for Tuesday's rally.

Atiku's affordability promises

The former vice president said his campaign, themed "Affordable Life", would prioritise reducing fuel costs, supporting production and trade, and restoring the value of Nigerians' earnings.

"When we say we will make life affordable again, we are speaking to the parent counting the last notes in a purse and the worker calculating whether a salary will last until month's end," he said.

However, Tuesday's statement did not specify how much his proposed administration would reduce fuel costs or outline the policy measures, funding arrangements and timelines for delivering the promises.

Economic recovery and household hardship

The cost of living has become a major point of contention between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

President Tinubu has defended his administration's removal of petrol subsidy and foreign exchange reforms as necessary measures to stabilise the economy and promote sustainable growth.

In an article published by the State House in October, the president cited economic growth of 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 and a decline in headline inflation from 20.98 per cent in September 2025 to 14.63 per cent in September 2026 as evidence of progress.

More recent figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that annual headline inflation fell further to 14.06 per cent in October, while annual food inflation stood at 19.13 per cent.

A decline in annual inflation means prices are rising more slowly than before, not necessarily that goods and services have become cheaper.

On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Taiwo Oyedele acknowledged that improvements in the country's economic indicators had yet to translate into substantial relief for households and businesses.

No specific response to Atiku's remarks at the Kogi rally had been publicly identified at the time of reporting.

Campaign continues amid legal dispute

Atiku's visit to Kogi comes amid uncertainty over his eligibility to contest the presidential election following litigation over the ADC leadership.

On 5 November 2026, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja invalidated the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and decisions taken under it, including those affecting the nomination of Atiku as the party's presidential candidate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Mark-led faction has challenged the judgment on 17 grounds and asked the Court of Appeal to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering its leadership and candidate records pending the determination of the appeal.

Although Atiku's name remained on INEC's published presidential candidate list after the judgment, no court order granting the requested stay of execution has been publicly established.

Under Section 17 of the Court of Appeal Act, filing an appeal does not, by itself, suspend the execution of a judgment.

Despite the legal uncertainty, Atiku has continued campaigning across the country.

In Tuesday's statement, the former vice president thanked his supporters in Kogi and urged them to remain peaceful.

"Let no one mistake your restraint for acceptance of hardship. Let your voices be heard, and let your votes decide Nigeria's future," he said.

According to INEC's official election calendar, the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027.