Pape Gueye scores the winning goal in added time as Senegal claims the TotalEnergies AFCON title by defeating the host Morocco 1-0.

CAS ruled that the referee's decision to restart the AFCON final after Senegal's players briefly walked off was covered by the field-of-play doctrine and could not be overturned, reinstating Senegal's 1-0 victory.

Official documents released on Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have shed more light on why Morocco's challenge against Senegal's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations victory failed.

CAS overturned the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, ruling that the referee's decision to resume the final after Senegal's players temporarily left the pitch fell within his authority.

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In its ruling on Tuesday, CAS set aside the CAF Appeal Board's decision declaring Senegal winners by forfeiture and reinstated the CAF Disciplinary Board's earlier verdict, confirming Senegal's 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final.

The ruling effectively reversed CAF's 3-0 administrative victory awarded to Morocco following the controversy surrounding the final in Rabat, restoring Senegal's title won on the pitch.

At the heart of the legal dispute was whether the referee, Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala, had the authority to restart the match after Senegal's players briefly walked off in protest over a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Morocco's football federation argued that the Senegalese players' actions breached Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations and should have compelled the referee to terminate the match.

Senegal, however, maintained that the referee's decision to resume play and allow the final to be completed was a sporting decision that could not be reviewed under the field-of-play doctrine.

CAS agreed with Senegal's position, holding that the referee's decision to restart or permanently stop the match fell within his exclusive authority.

The panel said the referee's decision to blow the whistle to restart indicated that he had determined the conditions for resuming play had been met, including both teams' return to the pitch and their willingness to continue.

The arbitrators also found that the referee's decision was confined to the playing field, making it subject to the field-of-play doctrine, which generally prevents sporting authorities from reviewing decisions made by match officials during play except in cases of arbitrariness or bad faith.

Consequently, CAS ruled that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which provide for the consequences of a team's conduct leading to the permanent abandonment of a match, were not applicable because the final was resumed and completed.

The panel concluded that the referee did not err in law by allowing the match to continue.

Why CAS rejected Morocco's argument

The Moroccan Football Federation had argued that the field-of-play doctrine did not apply because the dispute concerned the disciplinary consequences of Senegal's players leaving the pitch rather than an ordinary refereeing decision.

It maintained that the temporary walk-off breached Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which should have led the referee to end the match prematurely. The federation also alleged that the referee erred in law and that his decision to restart the game was arbitrary.

However, CAS rejected the argument, stating that the referee had to make his decision in an atmosphere of extreme tension but that the circumstances did not justify describing his actions as arbitrary.

The panel said there was no indication that the referee's judgment had been influenced by factors outside the game.

It also noted that Senegal, head coach Pape Thiaw and some players had already been sanctioned by CAF in separate disciplinary proceedings over incidents arising from the final.

How the ruling was reached

The CAS panel unanimously upheld Senegal's appeal. It was chaired by Gérald Simon, a Professor from France, with two other Professors, Ulrich Haas of Germany and Luigi Fumagalli of Italy, as members.

The appeal was registered on 25 March, following CAF's decision eight days earlier to award Morocco a 3-0 victory after declaring Senegal had forfeited the final.

A closed-door hearing was held at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 8 October. The proceedings were conducted in French and followed the standard arbitration timetable after both parties declined to expedite the case.

CAS said it had communicated the full grounds for the ruling to the parties on Tuesday, adding that it would publish the complete award in due course unless the parties requested confidentiality.

Understanding the field-of-play doctrine

The field-of-play doctrine is a longstanding principle in sports arbitration that limits how far CAS can review decisions made by referees or other match officials during competition.

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The principle generally protects on-field sporting decisions from being overturned by arbitration, except where evidence shows officials acted arbitrarily, in bad faith, or improperly applied the rules.

In the Senegal-Morocco dispute, the central question was whether the referee's decision to restart the final was a sporting decision within his authority or a regulatory error that could be reviewed and overturned by CAF's Appeal Board.

CAS ruled that the decision fell within the referee's authority because both teams had returned to the pitch and agreed to continue playing.

By allowing the match to resume, the referee had effectively determined that the conditions for continuing the game had been satisfied. CAS therefore held that his decision was protected by the field-of-play doctrine and could not be overturned through the disciplinary interpretation advanced by Morocco.

The ruling has now restored Senegal's victory and settled the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. However, the full legal reasoning is expected to provide further insight into the limits of disciplinary intervention in decisions taken by match officials during football matches.