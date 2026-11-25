"Those who know me know that I am not a violent person."

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of those behind the killings at a campaign rally of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at Uduere Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Oborevwori issued the order when he visited the scene where six people were killed, while many others sustained injuries during the attack on Monday.

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He urged all political actors to shun violence, maintain peace, and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

He said he was in the community to assess the situation and reassure residents of their safety and the return of normalcy.

The governor described the incident as "totally unacceptable and a grave threat to the peace and security of the state".

He expressed deep sadness over the outbreak of violence during the rally and directed the security agencies to pursue the perpetrators and ensure they were brought to justice.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Samuel Erale; Commander, 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ibrahim Buhari, a brigadier-general; State Director of the State Security Service; and other top security officials.

'I am not a violent person'

Addressing reporters later, Mr Oborevwori said it was unfortunate that political differences could degenerate into violence and the loss of human lives, particularly when the state had worked hard to sustain a peaceful atmosphere since 2023.

He said it was "unconscionable for anyone to invade a community under the guise of political activity and resort to killing fellow Nigerians.

"Those who know me know that I am not a violent person.

"That is why, in my M.O.R.E Agenda, the fourth pillar is dedicated to enhancing peace and security.

"We have been preaching peace, and Delta has enjoyed relative peace since 2023.

"The important thing is how to sustain that peace. I want to assure the people that this will not happen again," the governor said.

He condemned the killing, arguing that political ambition or disagreement could never justify the destruction of lives and property.

"The perpetrators must be identified, arrested and made to face the full consequences of their actions," he said.

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According to him, the state cannot afford to allow political activities to become a breeding ground for violence and insecurity.

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"This must stop. It must stop. We cannot continue like this," Mr Oborevwori said.

The governor said peace and security remained indispensable to economic growth, adding that no meaningful business activity or investment could thrive in an atmosphere of violence and uncertainty.

He urged security agencies, particularly the police, to conduct a thorough investigation, arrest all those involved and ensure that justice was served.

Mr Oborevwori said his administration remained resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property, sustaining the prevailing peace and strengthening security across the state.